John Swinney commits to debate future of oil and gas in Aberdeen

The new first minister says he's "very happy" to take part in the challenge first agreed by Humza Yousaf and opposition leaders.

By Adele Merson
First Minister John Swinney visiting Ardersier Port near Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
First Minister John Swinney says he would be “very happy” to join political leaders across Scotland for a debate on the future of oil and gas in Aberdeen.

Energy and the shift to renewables is a key voter talking point ahead of the next general election for an industry supporting more than 93,000 jobs across Scotland.

Former first minister Humza Yousaf sparked the idea after making a direct challenge to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at Holyrood in February.

It followed weeks of exchanges between the pair prompted by Labour’s plan to increase a controversial windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

Debate going ahead

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce agreed to host the event and is discussing dates with party leaders.

The P&J asked Mr Swinney if he was up for the proposed debate in Aberdeen, while he visited the Ardersier Port near Inverness on Monday, which has just secured £100 million of investment.

“I’m very happy to debate the future of oil and gas,” he said.

“I want to make sure the oil and gas sector has got a future given its pivotal nature in our energy future.

Oil and gas infrastructure.
The oil and gas industry has propped up the north-east economy for years. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ve obviously got obligations that we’ve got to fulfil in making the transition to net zero and the oil and gas sector has got to play its part in that.

“And I want to make sure we engage fully in that respect.”

The sector supports more than 84,000 jobs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and hundreds more across the Highlands, according to latest figures.

Mr Swinney was put on the spot at Holyrood last week over whether he would axe the SNP’s policy of presumption against new oil and gas exploration since ditching the Greens from government.

In response, the new first minister said he wants to ensure there is a so-called “just transition” for the oil and gas sector.

He added: “We have a climate crisis, and we have to take careful and appropriate steps to respond to it.

“That response must involve a just transition for the oil and gas sector, and that is what the government will deliver.”

Conversation