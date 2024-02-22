‘I can’t wait!’: Humza Yousaf goads Labour with call for Aberdeen election showdown in oil tax row

Humza Yousaf made a direct challenge to go head-to-head with Anas Sarwar in Aberdeen at the next election over taxing billionaire energy firms and supporting struggling households.

The two party leaders could barely hide their anger in parliament today as they traded claims and insults about Labour’s plan to increase a controversial windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

In Holyrood, Mr Yousaf set the tone by quoting accusations Labour bosses were “traitors” in the north-east over support for the vital offshore energy industry.

But a furious Mr Sarwar claimed Labour has repeatedly been proven right with policies designed to support working households while the cost of living soars.

The first minister – who visited Aberdeen on Monday – warned there was “palpable anger” among energy industry chiefs over Labour’s tax plans.

“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with Anas Sarwar in Aberdeen in the general election,” he said, shouting to be heard over MSPs around the chamber.

“He can debate the oil and gas industry and the renewables industry in Aberdeen any day of the week.”

Mr Sarwar appeared only too happy to indulge the invitation, gesturing to the first minister to bring it on.

UK Labour leader Sir Keir wants to increase the levy on oil and gas companies from 75% to 78% if he wins the next election, extending it until at least 2029.

Labour has also abandoned a promise to invest £28 billion in green energy projects each year after taking power.

Mr Sarwar says the higher windfall tax for oil and gas companies is necessary while multinational firms continue to reap record profits.

He dismisses job concerns from industry chiefs, claiming warnings for past Labour policies such as the minimum wage were proven untrue.

Mr Sarwar said: “Humza Yousaf used to support Labour’s windfall tax, but now he’s siding with energy giants making record energy profits.”

Revenues from a strengthened windfall tax will help to fund new green jobs in the north-east, he argued.

Labour also wants to start a new publicly owned British energy company, which would be based in Scotland.

Under Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP wanted to accelerate the shift away from oil and gas and speed up the transition to renewables.

The Scottish Government has also opposed the opening of new oil fields in the North Sea such as Cambo off Shetland.

‘We won’t stand for it’

Setting out his position, Mr Yousaf said: “We absolutely believe in a windfall tax.

“What we don’t believe in is Labour’s aggressive plans to raid the north-east so they can build new nuclear power plants in England.

“We won’t allow it. We won’t stand for it. We’ll stand up for the north-east. Anas Sarwar can’t even stand up to Keir Starmer.”

Aberdeen Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden claimed Mr Yousaf was trying to give the north-east false hope given his own party’s policies.

He said: “The first minister makes one trip up to Aberdeen and then masquerades as the saviour of the oil and gas industry.

“He must think the people of the north-east are buttoned up the back.”

