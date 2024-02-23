Political leaders line up for Aberdeen debate on future of oil and gas

Political leaders across Scotland are lining up for a head to head debate on the future of oil and gas in Aberdeen.

Douglas Ross was the latest to step up with a challenge to Humza Yousaf and Anas Sarwar.

The Scottish Tory leader asked for the full debate in the Granite City one day after the first minister made a direct challenge to Mr Sarwar at Holyrood.

It followed a week of exchanges sparked by Labour’s plan to increase a controversial windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

‘How does next month sound?’

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said it would be happy to host a debate in the city – asking party leaders ‘how does next month sound?’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the business organisation, said: “Not one of Scotland’s three largest political parties can claim to have a current energy policy that best serves the interests of businesses, jobs and the wider economy.

“The Conservatives brought in and then increased the damaging windfall tax which has hampered investment in recent years.

“The SNP’s presumption against new oil and gas development has undermined confidence.

“And now Labour’s plans to hike the Energy Profits Levy and withdraw investment allowances puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

“To ensure a successful energy transition we need a much better approach. In an election year, we hope to see some credible thinking come to the fore.

“This debate is badly needed — and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce is more than happy to host.”

Speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said he “can’t wait to go head to head” with Mr Sarwar in Aberdeen in the next general election.

He added: “He can debate the oil and gas industry and the renewables industry in Aberdeen any day of the week.”

Mr Sarwar appeared only too happy to indulge the invitation, gesturing to the first minister to bring it on.

Ross: ‘Fully behind’ debate

Mr Ross, who has now written to the pair inviting them to a debate, said he is “fully behind the idea”.

He added: “I am ready to stand up for north-east jobs and the North Sea sector anytime.”

The Moray MP claimed the SNP and Labour have displayed a “reckless disregard” for the sector.

Mr Yousaf – who set out his opposition to the tax increase in Aberdeen on Monday – quoted accusations Labour bosses were “traitors” in the north-east over their tax plans.

But Mr Sarwar says the higher windfall tax is necessary while multinational firms continue to reap record profits.

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, accused Tories of “squandering Scotland’s potential as a clean energy superpower”.

And he took aim at the SNP’s opposition to increasing the windfall tax on energy firms.

He said: “Labour will continue to engage with the industry and its workers to ensure jobs are protected, but no-one is buying Douglas Ross’ desperate attempt to pretend his out of touch party has workers’ interests at heart.

“Labour has a plan to lower bills for good, create 50,000 clean energy jobs in Scotland, and set up a publicly-owned GB Energy company right here.

“Oil and gas will remain a part of our energy system for decades to come and the immense skills and expertise of the industry’s workers are at the heart of Labour’s plans.”