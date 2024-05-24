Douglas Ross makes tactical voting push against SNP in ‘very close’ north-east races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross makes tactical voting push against SNP in ‘very close’ north-east races

The Scottish Tory leader has appealed to voters from other unionist parties to lend their vote to the Conservatives.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is encouraging voters to tactically back his party in key north-east election battlegrounds to push out the SNP.

The Moray MP said it is a “straight fight” between the two parties across the region, where they are neck and neck in several seats.

The strategy is a familiar one employed by the party in previous elections and would see the Tories put themselves forward as the pro-unionist choice.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Ross said: “All these seats will be very close. We know the result between the Scottish Conservatives winning or a nationalist obsessed with winning independence winning will be very tight.

“That’s why I’m urging voters from other political parties or of no political persuasion to unite behind the Scottish Conservatives because only by doing that can we send the strongest possible message to the nationalists at this election.”

Tories target north-east seats

Asked what his party’s priorities going into the election, Mr Ross pointed to several issues devolved to Holyrood, rather than Westminster.

These include delivering the dualling of the A9 and A96 and addressing local issues related to the NHS, such as ambulance stacking outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He accused the SNP of an “obsession with independence” and claimed they had presided over a “decade of division”.

As well as trying to hold onto three north-east seats, the Scottish Conservatives have their sights set on the new Gordon and Buchan seat.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross at Port of Nigg, near Inverness, on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Ross hit the campaign tail with Harriet Cross, the party’s candidate in the constituency, in Inverurie on Friday, after campaigning with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Inverness on Thursday.

The current Gordon constituency has been held by SNP MP Richard Thomson since 2019, which he narrowly took from the Tories with a majority of 819 votes.

Mr Ross, who is standing down from Westminster but remaining at Holyrood, said: “That was a very close seat between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP last time.

“Harriet Cross is an excellent candidate who has been knocking on doors for months.

“She’s getting a really good reception from local people.”

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said: “Douglas Ross has no business lecturing anyone on broken priorities, especially in the north-east where his party’s austerity, Brexit, and broken energy promises have caused economic devastation to communities while Westminster reaps the rewards of the area’s resources.

“And while this has happened Mr Ross and his spineless seven Tory MPs have gleefully backed the UK government who have levelled extraordinary damage on families in this region. A vote for the SNP is the best way to finally get rid of Tory MPs across the north- east and across Scotland. ”

Other candidates standing in the Gordon and Buchan constituency include Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour), Conrad Wood (Scottish Liberal Democrat) and Sophie Molly (Scottish Greens).

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Postal voting: Everything you need to know for the July 4 general election
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
John Swinney's Shetland visit called off as plane unable to land
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Rishi Sunak came to fire up Tories in a Highland port - here's what…
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
John Swinney forced NINE times to defend Michael Matheson iPad expense scandal at SNP…
When is the general election, and how does it work?
Rishi Sunak expected in Highlands today as election campaign begins
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
'Final insult': Rishi Sunak calls election in first week of school holidays across the…
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire mum flies daughter to Saudi Arabia in traumatic Long Covid fight
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the campaign trail in the Highlands on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.
North-east Green backlash at 'reckless' SNP rollback on oil and gas exploration ban
An independent tribunal was held into the conduct of Sheriff John Brown (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sheriff to be removed from office for ‘misbehaviour’ towards women

Conversation