Douglas Ross makes tactical voting push against SNP in ‘very close’ north-east races

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is encouraging voters to tactically back his party in key north-east election battlegrounds to push out the SNP.

The Moray MP said it is a “straight fight” between the two parties across the region, where they are neck and neck in several seats.

The strategy is a familiar one employed by the party in previous elections and would see the Tories put themselves forward as the pro-unionist choice.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Ross said: “All these seats will be very close. We know the result between the Scottish Conservatives winning or a nationalist obsessed with winning independence winning will be very tight.

“That’s why I’m urging voters from other political parties or of no political persuasion to unite behind the Scottish Conservatives because only by doing that can we send the strongest possible message to the nationalists at this election.”

Tories target north-east seats

Asked what his party’s priorities going into the election, Mr Ross pointed to several issues devolved to Holyrood, rather than Westminster.

These include delivering the dualling of the A9 and A96 and addressing local issues related to the NHS, such as ambulance stacking outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He accused the SNP of an “obsession with independence” and claimed they had presided over a “decade of division”.

As well as trying to hold onto three north-east seats, the Scottish Conservatives have their sights set on the new Gordon and Buchan seat.

Mr Ross hit the campaign tail with Harriet Cross, the party’s candidate in the constituency, in Inverurie on Friday, after campaigning with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak near Inverness on Thursday.

The current Gordon constituency has been held by SNP MP Richard Thomson since 2019, which he narrowly took from the Tories with a majority of 819 votes.

Mr Ross, who is standing down from Westminster but remaining at Holyrood, said: “That was a very close seat between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP last time.

“Harriet Cross is an excellent candidate who has been knocking on doors for months.

“She’s getting a really good reception from local people.”

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said: “Douglas Ross has no business lecturing anyone on broken priorities, especially in the north-east where his party’s austerity, Brexit, and broken energy promises have caused economic devastation to communities while Westminster reaps the rewards of the area’s resources.

“And while this has happened Mr Ross and his spineless seven Tory MPs have gleefully backed the UK government who have levelled extraordinary damage on families in this region. A vote for the SNP is the best way to finally get rid of Tory MPs across the north- east and across Scotland. ”

Other candidates standing in the Gordon and Buchan constituency include Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour), Conrad Wood (Scottish Liberal Democrat) and Sophie Molly (Scottish Greens).