Labour government accused of ‘betraying’ north-east after carbon capture snub

Ex-First Minister Alex Salmond and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn both hit out at the decision to invest in two carbon capture projects in the north of England.

By Adele Merson
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announcing nearly £22 billion of funding for two carbon capture schemes in England. Image: PA.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announcing nearly £22 billion of funding for two carbon capture schemes in England. Image: PA.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond and SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn have hit out at the Labour government after they “snubbed” a major carbon capture project in the north-east.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Friday pledged nearly £22 billion for two “carbon capture clusters” in Merseyside and Teesside in a bid to create thousands of jobs.

But his government faced criticism after overlooking a proposed facility at St Fergus, near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The Acorn project would use carbon capture and storage technology to trap harmful emissions and transport them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

The scheme was given reserve status after being passed over for funding in 2021 by the previous Tory government in favour of the two schemes in the north of England.

‘Betrayal’

Mr Flynn said it was “absolutely staggering” the Labour government failed to mention the Acorn project on Friday.

The Aberdeen South MP wrote to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband with his concerns, adding: “The project is ready to go at St Fergus but Westminster continues to stand in the way and instead prioritises the north of England.

“This is yet another incredibly frustrating addition to a long list of delays from the UK government which dates back as far as 2005.”

Former First Minister Alex Salmond. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Salmond described today’s announcement as a “betrayal” of the north-east.

He added: “We should now be extremely concerned at the lack of any earmarked funding for the Acorn project. ”

The former first minister called on the UK Government to say if there will be any funding available to develop the technology in the north-east.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, in November 2023. Image: PA.

In July, First Minister John Swinney awarded £2 million to the Acorn Project but said more funding was dependent on what the new Labour government did next.

But others are more sceptical with the Scottish Greens describing the technology as  “costly and unproven”.

Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The billions of pounds that Keir Starmer is pouring into CCUS would be much better spent on cutting people’s electricity bills, investing in green bills and proven industries and boosting energy efficiency and public transport.”

The UK Government was approached for comment.

