Air ambulance called to Ellon recycling centre after incident on-site

The facility has closed for the rest of the day.

By Chris Cromar
SCAA helicopter Ellon.
The SCAA air ambulance at Ellon Recycling Centre. Image: Captain Baxendale.

An air ambulance was sent to Ellon Recycling Centre this afternoon after a person took ill at the facility.

The Aberdeenshire Council-run premises – located in Balmacassie Commercial Park -was forced to close early due to the incident.

Pictures seen by The Press & Journal show an air ambulance from Scotland’s Air Ambulance Charity at the site in the town.

Ellon Recycling Centre.
A person took unwell at Ellon Recycling Centre. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Our staff contacted the ambulance service after a member of the public took ill on site.

“The recycling centre is now closed for the rest of the day.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

