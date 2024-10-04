Air ambulance called to Ellon recycling centre after incident on-site

An air ambulance was sent to Ellon Recycling Centre this afternoon after a person took ill at the facility.

The Aberdeenshire Council-run premises – located in Balmacassie Commercial Park -was forced to close early due to the incident.

Pictures seen by The Press & Journal show an air ambulance from Scotland’s Air Ambulance Charity at the site in the town.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “Our staff contacted the ambulance service after a member of the public took ill on site.

“The recycling centre is now closed for the rest of the day.”

