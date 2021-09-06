Robert Peston cancels Braemar trip after testing positive for Covid-19

ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston has been forced to cancel a trip to the north-east after testing positive for Covid-19.

The British journalist and presenter had been due to attend The New Enlightenment summit in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The 61-year-old confirmed he has been double vaccinated.

Mr Peston tweeted: “I was supposed to be at the New Enlightenment summit in Braemar but depressingly have tested positive for COVID (yes am double vaxxed).”

The science conference brings together academics, economists and business leaders.

The ITV political editor said a highlight of the event includes the award of the Alexander Fleming prize, for a doctoral thesis level public health project.

On Sunday, another 6,368 cases were recorded across Scotland, as the country continues to tackle a surge in the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on Wednesday on the Covid-situation, including whether any restrictions will be re-introduced.