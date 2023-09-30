Gareth Davies: Why the UK Government believes Rosebank will boost the north-east economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Davies: Why the UK Government believes Rosebank will boost the north-east economy

The UK Government Exchequer Secretary sets out his view in support of the decision to approve the controversial oil field off the coast of Shetland.

Oil worker on rig at sea
Rosebank has been approved for development.
By Gareth Davies MP, Exchequer Secretary

Scotland has a proud history in energy production spanning over five decades.

Having transformed into a global hub for oil and gas exploration after the North Sea oilfield, the Forties came online in 1975.

The north-east has been leading the way with new technology and techniques for extracting this vital energy source ever since.

Today there are around 200 companies that operate in the UK and the North Sea, with the industry supporting around 200,000 jobs and adding £17 billion annually to the economy.

And that helps to pay for our public services.

To date, the sector has paid more than £375 billion in production taxes – almost four times the UK-wide education budget each year.

£50 billion taxes

The industry is rightly forecast to pay around £50 billion in taxes over the next five years, which in part is helping to fund vital cost of living support, including the Energy Price Guarantee on household energy bills.

That’s why we welcome the decision by regulators to approve the new Rosebank development, the largest remaining undeveloped oil and gas field in the UK.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Gareth Davies. Image: UK Parliament

According to Equinor’s estimates, this represents a direct investment of about £8.1 billion, of which £6.3 billion is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses.

As one of the sector’s biggest oil and gas investments in the UK, this project will help us grow the economy – one of the Prime Minister’s five priorities – by supporting 1,600 jobs at the height of its construction.

It will also help supply chain companies further anchor their activities in the UK, safeguarding the skills we will need to deliver the transition to net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second right) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

As the Prime Minister set out last week, we are still committed to reach our net-zero goal by 2050. No G7 country has decarbonised as quickly as us over the past 30 years, so we can be proud of our progress. We need to take the next steps in a way which is pragmatic and proportionate, easing the burdens on working people.

Oil and gas still supplies around three quarters of the UK’s overall energy use today, meaning these fuels will continue to be vital to our national energy security for years to come.

Drive down demand for fossil fuels

While we are working to drive down demand for fossil fuels, there will continue to be UK demand for oil and gas, and we will be net importers of both. The transition to non-fossil forms of energy cannot happen overnight and even when we’re at net-zero we will still need some oil and gas, as recognised by the independent Climate Change Committee.

We’ve always been clear that we want the oil and gas sector to re-invest their profits in the economy, jobs and our energy security, which is why our Energy Profits Levy includes an investment allowance.

A protest against the Rosebank field approval.
Campaigners are furious at the Rosebank field approval. Image: Fossil Free London

Earlier this year we also announced a new Energy Security Investment Mechanism to give investors the confidence needed to keep investing in domestic oil and gas production, supporting investment, jobs and domestic energy supply.

Investment is crucial as it supports exploration of this vast expanse of water to identify potential future resources.

It enables complex and capital-intensive projects to build the required infrastructure to extract resources from new fields.

And it supports vital upgrades to existing projects, to maximise their potential and decarbonise production.

That’s why we’re backing Rosebank and the investment opportunities it brings. Because the UK government is fully behind the people of the north-east – we understand how crucial this industry has been and continues to be for generations of local people.

It’s good for jobs, it’s good for the economy and it’s good for the United Kingdom.

