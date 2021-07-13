Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Open at Sandwich: Robert MacIntyre draws Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds

By Steve Scott
July 13, 2021, 2:15 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:41 pm
MacIntyre last played with Fowler - and Rory McIlroy - at the 2019 Scottish Open.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will play with two American contenders Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds of the 149th Open at Royal St George’s.

The 24-year-old left hander from Oban has a prime draw but a late one on the first day, starting a minute before 3 pm. The group are out just before 10am in Friday’s second round.

All three have strong finishes in the Open on their cv. Now 32, Fowler finished tied for second at Hoylake and fifth the last time at Sandwich, in 2011. After a slump in form left him struggling to make the Open field, he came back strongly with a top ten finish in the PGA Championship in May.

Schauffele tied for second behind Francesco Molinari at Carnoustie in 2018. The San Diego native has finished in the top 10 in majors 10 times in 17 starts.

MacIntyre finished tied sixth in his Open Championship debut at Royal Portrush two years ago. The young Scot is currently ranked 53rd in the world.

Championship favourite Jon Rahm is in the banner grouping of the first morning, at 9.53 am with defending champion Shane Lowry and 2010 Open winner Louis Oosthuizen. The Spaniard beat the South African into second place in last month’s US Open at Torrey Pines.

Dustin Johnson, re-installed as World No 1 despite not playing last week, is at 10.20 am with Justin Rose and young US find Will Zalatoris.

Three Englishmen will start the championship

The honour of starting the 149th Open has gone to three Englishmen of differing vintage – veteran Richard Bland, who won his first event at 48 in this year’s British Masters, Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan and another recent tour winner, the popular Marcus Armitage.

Second favourite Brooks Koepka at 8.30 on the first morning with Jason Kokrak and South African Garrick Higgo. 2017 champion Jordan Spieth is playing with Bryson DeChambeau – not even in the top 10 on most odds lists this week – at 9.25.

Rory McIlroy plays with Patrick Reed and Australia’s Cam Smith at 3.21 pm. PGa champion Phil Mickelson is at 2.48 pm – he prefers afternoon tee times at the Open – and Justin Thomas at 3.10 pm with Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

