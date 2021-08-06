Rose Ladies Series comes to Justin’s Scottish ‘home’ at Scotscraig

When Justin Rose was picking a first Scottish venue for his Rose Ladies Series for 2021, there really was only one contender.

The former US Open champion wanted venues “close to his heart” for the 2021 Series. He and wife Kate established and financed the groundbreaking tournaments during the Covid-19 restrictions.

In Scotland that could only mean Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport, which will host the first Scottish Rose Ladies Series event on Saturday.

Rose’s Scotscraig connection stems from 1995

Rose is an Honorary Member at the club, which he accepted in 2018. But of course the primary reason for the connection is that Rose attempted to be the youngest player to qualify for the Open at Scotscraig back in 1995.

In those days Final Qualifying for the championship was hosted just a few days before the championship itself at venues close to the host course. Scotscraig acted as a qualifying course for Opens at the Old Course in St Andrews for many years.

Rose, then just 14, just missed out on a place in the Open won by John Daly that year. But he’s never forgotten the welcome of the club and the kindness shown to him and his family.

Three years later he had that incredible finish in The Open at Royal Birkdale. That launched a career with a major championship, an Olympic Gold Medal and a place among Europe’s Ryder Cup greats.

‘We were delighted to accept’

“Justin’s management team got in contact with us last year to ask if we would like to be a host course for the Rose Ladies Series, and we were delighted to accept,” said club captain Colin Lowe.

“What he and Kate have done to give women these playing opportunities has been absolutely fantastic. We’re delighted to welcome them all.”

Like most golf clubs Scotscraig has benefitted from the surge in interest in playing golf during the pandemic. The club has added nearly 100 new members in the past year.

“We had a sticky spell when we were locked down with everyone else. But once golf restarted it’s been great, all of our open competitions have been over-subscribed,” added Colin. “I think we made some right decisions early on and the club is better for it.”

Dryburgh going for fourth Series win

Congratulations to back-to-back 2020 double winner on her 1st 2021 victory @gemmadryburgh 🏆 at @JCBGolfCC today, defeating Becky Brewerton in a 2 hole playoff. Gemma earned a spot into final qualifying @AIGWomensOpen as well as £10,000. Well played, Gemma! 🌹🙌🏻 #RoseLadiesSeries pic.twitter.com/PMiXSZqypi — The Rose Ladies Series (@RoseLadiesGolf) August 5, 2021

Among those taking part on Saturday will be Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh, fresh off her third win in two seasons on the series at Royal Birkdale earlier this week. Dryburgh has also been given an invitation to play in next week’s Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links.

Auchterarder amateur and Scottish international Penelope Brown is also in the field, along with former LET player Becky Brewerton.

Unfortunately due to logistics only members and their guests are allowed as spectators.