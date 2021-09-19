Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup 2021: Tommy Fleetwood’s heard worse at the football than any heckling he’ll get in Wisconsin

By Steve Scott
September 19, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:29 am
Tommy Fleetwood expects a very different crowd in the US to Paris in 2018.
Tommy Fleetwood expects a very different crowd in the US to Paris in 2018.

Tommy Fleetwood isn’t mourning the break-up of “Moliwood” and is ready for the reception from the American fans in this week’s Ryder Cup.

The Lancastrian had a dream debut for Europe in Paris, partnered with his best friend in golf Francesco Molinari to four wins in foursomes and fourballs.

But while the Italian hasn’t made the team for Whistling Straits, Fleetwood thinks there’s plenty of potential match-ups for Padraig Harrington.

‘I would love to be that for someone else’

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood won four out of four as a partnership in 2018.

“I was very lucky last time to have that kind of partnership in my first Ryder Cup,” he said. “But I’m a bit more experienced this time.

“It will be different to see how the pairings go. I really do get on great with all the guys and would like to think people would be all right partnering up with me.

“It’s not just Fran in the world that would want to partner me! He was the most comfortable person I could be out with.

“So I would love to be that for somebody else, for somebody to feel comfortable and thrive and play their best golf with me.”

‘You have to kind of enjoy it in a way’

It was an ecstatic Paris crowd three years ago, and Whistling Straits will be a new experience, but Fleetwood isn’t scared of a bit of name-calling.

“You always get heckled a bit at times, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be another challenge, another experience.

“Guys like Paul Casey, Lee (Westwood), Poults, all come up with the same thing, that you have to embrace it. You have to kind of enjoy it in a way because that’s the only way you’re going to thrive in that atmosphere.

“There’s a lot worse at the football eery week, probably. You just have to take it in its context. Ours is a sport you’re just not used to getting that from crowds.

“But I think it’s another great thing about the Ryder Cup, home and away. Any time it comes along it’s always great for golf. Everyone wants to tune in and the fans are a massive part of that.”

‘You become a family’

What insulates the players is not taking it personally, and realising their team mates have their back.

“There will be no hard feelings for whatever anybody comes out with,” added Fleetwood. “The great thing is you go back with your 11 team-mates, your captain, vice-captains and backroom staff.

You all become a family when you’re there. You go into battle together and I’m really excited about doing it with this group of lads.”

