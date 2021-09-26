Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland women secure famous win against Ireland to keep rugby world cup dreams alive

By Sophie Goodwin
September 26, 2021, 11:51 am
Ireland's Beibhinn Parsons comes up against Leah Bartlett and Lisa Thomson of Scotland

Scotland women pulled off a dramatic 18-20 victory over Ireland to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes intact.

All four teams in the qualifying group were tied with five points before the match, with Scotland knowing that anything less than a win against Ireland wouldn’t be enough.

Scotland’s automatic qualification fate was out of their own hands by the time they kicked off after Italy beat Spain to top the group.

Even if Scotland won with a bonus point, it wouldn’t be enough to overtake the Italians due to their head to head difference.

However, Scotland still needed a win to progress to the repêchage tournament.

 

Bryan Easson’s side went behind early after Ireland prop Linda Djougang scored the first try of the game.

Scotland were gifted an opportunity to get their first points on the board after winning a penalty from a high tackle on Rachel Malcolm.

Inverness’s Helen Nelsen guided the ball through the posts to make it 5-3 continuing her fine form that has seen her become a vital player throughout the qualifying campaign.

Nelsen was involved in creating Scotland’s first try as she chipped to ball to Rhona Lloyd who put the Scots in front 5-8.

Lana Skeldon extended Scotland’s lead to 5-13 not long after half time, but Ireland who also had to win to ensure qualification regained the lead from two penalties and a try to make it 18-13.

Scotland looked to miss out on another world cup, but the team rallied in the dying minutes and after a couple phases of play Chloe Rollie scored Scotland’s third try to put them level with Ireland.

The pressure fell to Sarah Law to make the conversion to keep Scotland’s world cup dreams alive.

Law made the winning kick as Scotland claimed a famous win.

Scotland will now join Samoa, the runners up of the Asia qualifying group, and the winner of Kenya and Colombia, in a tournament to secure the final spot at the 2022 World Cup.

 

