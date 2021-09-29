Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunhill Links: Shinty ‘de-clutters’ Robert MacIntyre and is in his blood

By Steve Scott
September 29, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:23 am
Robert MacIntyre played in an 8-0 win for Oban Celtic against Aberdour at the weekend.

He could have been playing a Ryder Cup last weekend if things had worked out this summer. Instead Robert MacIntyre was playing the sport that “declutters my mind”.

That’s Shinty, one of the more dangerous games there is “with camans and bodies flying everywhere”. But for Bob it’s still the ultimate buzz and the way it mentally re-centres him from the stresses of big-time golf is crucial, he believes.

So he played full forward for Oban Celtic – the club his dad Dougie coaches – at the weekend as they beat Aberdour 8-0. Just a few days before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship…

‘When it’s in your blood, you can’t just do it for fun’

“I’m the target man,” he laughed at St Andrews. “I’m not the leanest so I can take a good hit.

“People thought I was just going training with my pals and the team. But you can’t just do that.

“When it’s in your blood and you enjoy something so much, you can’t just do it for fun. You need a competitive edge.”

Shinty gives him the competitive buzz in a way that golf can’t match, he says.

“There are only four or five times a season where you get that buzz on a golf course, where you are in contention with a chance to win,” he said. “On a shinty pitch, I get that every 20 seconds.

“There are tackles coming in, there are bodies flying all over the place. It’s just the ultimate buzz. That’s the only way I can explain it.”

‘I’m big enough and bad enough to know the risks’

But with tackles, bodies and camans flying, there’s a real danger of an injury that could damage him for golf, is there not?

“I do wear a big hockey glove on my right hand because that’s the one you stretch in for tackles,” he said. “But when the going gets rough, I mean, I’m big enough and bad enough to know the risks that I’m taking.

“A lot of sports people have said the mental side of your life is more important than a game of golf.

“I would never schedule a shinty match ahead of golf. My golf is my No 1 priority and always will be.

“But it declutters my life. When you’re playing shinty the ball’s flying all over the place, people’s sticks flying about, and for me it takes my mind completely off of golf.

“That’s why everyone around me won’t say “don’t play”. It makes me enjoy golf more when I get back.

‘You could get close to No 1 in the world playing shinty’

“I‘m in as good a mood this week as I’ve been since I went back to the States. I’ve been struggling a little bit but here I feel right back at home.

“There’s a couple of bruises but nothing I wouldn’t get running about at my mum’s.

“I’m 55th in the world playing shinty. I think you could get close to No 1 in the world playing shinty!”

He won’t play this Saturday in the local derby against Oban Camanachd, obviously.

“Depending on the result, I might put an outfit together on Saturday night,” he said. “I’ll obviously keep an eye on it, but, first and foremost, I am here to compete in a golf tournament.”

Bob hasn’t really reset since Wentworth, but wants to get out of the “plateau” he’s been on.

“I’m just trying to build on what I started the year on. If I go out here this week and I put on a good performance, those three missed cuts, no one’s talking about them.

“For me, I’m not really thinking about them, or I’m not thinking about them at all. I’m out here this week to try and win a golf tournament.”

‘Rome is going to be top of the list’

He got a commiserating call from Padraig Harrington just before the wildcards were announced, and although he didn’t watch all of Whistling Straits, there’s no question what the two-year goal is now.

“There were encouraging words from him,” added Bob. “I respected the guys he picked end of the day, top-class players. Obviously disappointed but that’s the way it goes.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen from here to Rome. Now I’ve got two years to achieve it, and I’ve just turned 25 years old.

“As much as I was trying to get on The Ryder Cup Team, I was trying to get my PGA Tour card, and that’s what’s best for my career, that’s what’s better for myself.

“But come the start of next season, there’s going to be goals set, and Rome is going to be top of the list.”

