Ross County’s Malky Mackay in contention for Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Ross County’s Malky Mackay in contention for Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award

By Paul Chalk
April 27, 2022, 7:30 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 8:45 am
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is in the running to land the William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year prize.

The 50-year-old will be up against Scotland manager Steve Clarke, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, Hearts’ Robbie Neilson and Arbroath’s Dick Campbell. Last year’s winner was Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who is now at the helm of Aston Villa.

Mackay, who replaced John Hughes at the Dingwall club last summer, led an overhaul with a squad more or less starting from scratch after the side beat the drop from the Premiership.

After a 10-match winless start, the Staggies have soared into fifth position, with now just four games to go.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou

European target for Malky Mackay

It means the Highlanders are firmly in the hunt to qualify for European competition for the first time, with fourth-placed Dundee United only one point in front of them.

Mackay, who led Cardiff City into the English Premier League and a League Cup final, has also bossed Watford and Wigan and impressed in his role of Scottish FA performance director.

Clarke guided Scotland into the Euro 2020 finals last summer, which was the country’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

And the focus is on the World Cup qualifying semi-final against Ukraine on June 1 then a potential final in Wales in the bid to reach Qatar.

Postecoglou, whose league leaders beat County 2-0 in Dingwall on Sunday, has already delivered the League Cup and has a six-point advantage over Rangers ahead of this weekend’s Parkhead showdown.

Maroons on the march in third spot

Neilson has transformed Hearts from Championship winners into the clear third-best team. Not only are they 19 points better off than fourth-place Dundee United, but they face Rangers in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson.

Campbell has guided his part-timers Arbroath into the runners-up place in the Championship and would have topped the table going into Friday’s final fixtures had they not lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock last week.

They do, however, have a chance to make the step up via the play-offs, with Caley Thistle a potential semi-final opponent.

The award will be presented on May 8.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]