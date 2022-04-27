Police warning about counterfeit cash circulating in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are urging people to be vigilant amid warnings fake bank notes are in circulation in the Highlands.

The counterfeit Bank of England notes have been found in the Highlands and islands.

Officers are asking anyone who comes across a fake note to report it.

A police spokesman said: “Counterfeit Bank of England notes have been in circulation throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“Anyone who believes they may be in receipt of any counterfeit notes can take them to their bank or post office to be checked.”

How are counterfeit notes made?

The National Crime Agency has said the market for counterfeit currency has changed over the last 10 years.

High quality counterfeit paper can be produced very quickly by skilled printers using traditional offset lithographic methods.

However, organised crime groups are also producing digitally printed fakes, using the latest technology and laser or inkjet printing techniques.

Offset lithographic printing remains the more serious threat; notes are of a high quality and can be produced quickly.

Are polymer notes harder to fake?

It is likely that the introduction of polymer notes will reduce the ability of organised crime groups to mass produce counterfeits.

Organised criminals involved in currency counterfeiting often come together to operate as linked networks.

While groups may produce their own unique fake banknotes, some will ‘finish’ add the foil security features to or distribute counterfeits from other groups.

Circulating fake money is high risk, so large batches are broken down for distribution, usually by street-level criminals.