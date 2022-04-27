Police warning about counterfeit cash circulating in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Police warning about counterfeit cash circulating in the Highlands

By Louise Glen
April 27, 2022, 7:53 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 8:17 am
Fake Bank of England notes are circulating.
Police are urging people to be vigilant amid warnings fake bank notes are in circulation in the Highlands.

The counterfeit Bank of England notes have been found in the Highlands and islands.

Officers are asking anyone who comes across a fake note to report it.

A police spokesman said: “Counterfeit Bank of England notes have been in circulation throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“Anyone who believes they may be in receipt of any counterfeit notes can take them to their bank or post office to be checked.”

How are counterfeit notes made?

The National Crime Agency has said the market for counterfeit currency has changed over the last 10 years.

High quality counterfeit paper can be produced very quickly by skilled printers using traditional offset lithographic methods.

Counterfeit notes are in circulation.

However, organised crime groups are also producing digitally printed fakes, using the latest technology and laser or inkjet printing techniques.

Offset lithographic printing remains the more serious threat; notes are of a high quality and can be produced quickly.

Are polymer notes harder to fake?

It is likely that the introduction of polymer notes will reduce the ability of organised crime groups to mass produce counterfeits.

Organised criminals involved in currency counterfeiting often come together to operate as linked networks.

While groups may produce their own unique fake banknotes, some will ‘finish’ add the foil security features to or distribute counterfeits from other groups.

Circulating fake money is high risk, so large batches are broken down for distribution, usually by street-level criminals.

 

