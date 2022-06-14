Ian Muir is the first director of golf at University of St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Muir is the first director of golf at University of St Andrews

By Steve Scott
June 14, 2022, 5:53 pm
Ian Muir, the first director of golf at the University of St Andrews.

Ian Muir, the coach of young Scottish star Hannah Darling, has been appointed the first Director of Golf at the University of St Andrews.

Muir, a PGA professional for 25 years, joins from Glenalmond College where he was appointed head of golf last September.

He has worked with elite male and female athletes across a variety of sports including Scottish Golf, SnowSport Scotland and Netball Scotland during his career.

But he’s primarily known as the chief coach to Darling. The 18-year-old from Edinburgh played for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup for the second time last week.

Currently ranked 14th in the world, Darling is in her first year at the University of North Carolina.

She is the current British Girls Amateur Champion and played at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. She was the youngest ever Scottish Girls champion at 14.

First director of golf at University

Muir is the first permanent and full-time Director of Golf at St Andrews.

“I’m delighted to be joining such as prestigious institution as their first permanent Director of Golf,” he said.

“Saints Golf is already in a great place. I look forward to helping the students to achieve their goals, whether that be as elite amateurs or a recreational level.

“The University and Saints Sport are extremely ambitious, with an exciting future. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ian Gaunt, Deputy Director of Sport, added: “I’m delighted to have Ian as the University of St Andrews’ Director of Golf.

“Ian has experience at all levels of golf, but especially the very top of amateur golf. He will ensure our golf scholars, along with the wider golf club, receive the expertise, individual support and guidance they need and deserve.

“We have one of the biggest student golf clubs in the world and we look forward to Ian making a difference at all levels.”

The University of St Andrews’ student golf programme hosts over 350 members. It delivers lessons to hundreds of beginners each year through the student golf club.

Saints Golf are the current British student match play champions. Numerous scholars have won events this year on the BUCS Strokeplay Tour and the R&A Student Tour Series.

The University aims to provide a comprehensive programme for its performance golfers through golf scholarships. The scholarships are supported and funded through the 600 Club, a community of donors and supporters around the world, including the R&A and the St Andrews Links Trust.

