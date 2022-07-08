The Open prize money: Here’s what top 3 will make in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

The Open prize money: Here’s what top 3 will make in St Andrews

By Steve Scott
July 8, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: July 8, 2022, 11:42 am
The winner of the Claret Jug will recieve a record £2.1m next week.
The winner of the Claret Jug will recieve a record £2.1m next week.

The winner of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next week will take a record £2.1 million first prize.

The R&A have upped their total prize fund for the championship by a whopping 22% from 2021 to £11.8 million ($14 million).

The champion golfer at St Andrews next week will win £2.1 million ($2.5 million). Second place will take home £1.22 million ($1.455m) while third place receives £782,000 ($933,000).

Even the competitor finishing last on the Old Course next week is guaranteed a cheque for £5,863.

America’s Collin Morikawa took home £1.76 million with his victory at Sandwich last year, with runner-up Jordan Spieth getting just over £1 million.

Open still fourth in payout out of the four majors

It still means The Open is fourth in payout of the four golf majors. The Masters and PGA Championship both have total prize funds of £12.56 million . Last month’s US Open paid out a record total of £14.65 million.

With regular events in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour now paying out a minimum of $4 million (£3.35m) to winners, the big rise in prize money was largely expected as the majors seek to maintain their primary place in the game.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers noted the “significant changes in prize money” in golf over the last year.

“We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22%. This means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

“We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”

First prize has doubled in just seven years

The Courier’s Steve Scott on why the 2015 Open was better than memories of rain, flood and wind suggest

The first prize has risen just under £1m since the last time the Open was at St Andrews in 2015. The USA’s Zach Johnson won the Claret Jug and £1.15 million that year.

Tiger Woods won just £720,000 for the second of his Open wins at St Andrews in 2005. 15 years earlier, Nick Faldo won a mere £85,000 at St Andrews when he won his second Open title.

The Open didn’t even pay prize money in the first three versions of the championship, held in the 1860s. The total prize fund for the 1863 championship, competed for by just 14 players, was £10.

The champion, Willie Park, got an equal share of that money plus the Champions’ Belt. That was the trophy until it was won outright by Young Tom Morris in 1871. In 1873 the famous Claret Jug was first awarded, and is still used today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal