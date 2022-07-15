Paul Lawrie passes to the torch to protege David Law for the weekend at the 150th Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Lawrie passes to the torch to protege David Law for the weekend at the 150th Open

By Steve Scott
July 15, 2022, 6:14 pm
David Law tees off at the 2nd ,
What is it about St Andrews Opens and the passing of the torch? There was Jack and Tiger in 2005. This year there was Tiger to…well, somebody.

And for North East golf, there was Paul Lawrie handing on to David Law. At least that’s how it felt.

The 1999 champion won’t admit this was his final Open, mostly because he wants to avoid all the fuss that might ensue. But it certainly felt that way.

Law makes the cut with comfort

Happily, his protege not only made the cut in his first Open – his first major – but did it handsomely at three-under. And both mentor and Law himself think he’s on the brink of something.

“First Open, first major, big field. Great for Davie,” said Lawrie. “We’ll walk around with him at the weekend and watch him play.

“Ireland (where he finished fourth and qualified for the Open) was huge for him. To be in that kind of company, have a chance to win coming down the last few holes. Then get a game here and then play four rounds. Man, it’s got to be huge for him.

“I hope he takes that on board and he kicks on, because, for me, he’s really close to going to that next level. I don’t see why he can’t. Hopefully this week will do him a lot of good.”

Law thinks he’s found a way to thrive, and it certainly seems so after his recent performances.

“These two rounds have been two of the most patient rounds I’ve ever played,” he said after rounds of 72 and 69. “This suits me, with flags tucked away I tend not to make too many mistakes.

“I’ve been good at that, and I’ve kept bogeys off my card in the good tournaments I’ve had.

“That’s what major golf is about I suppose. Lots of the time it’s the guy who makes the least mistakes that does well. I’ve proved I can compete at this level and now I just need to produce more of the same.”

The key is, despite the unavoidable nerves, is keeping it as normal as possible.

“Paul told me to treat it like just another tournament,” he continued. “Don’t pitch up and do anything differently. Obviously it is different but you have to embrace the nerves and stick to your routine.”

The only downside is his mum and dad booked a holiday with his younger sister and couldn’t switch at late notice. “Dad will be spitting feathers he’s not here,” added David.

‘I was just hacked off’

Scotland’s Paul Lawrie (right) and son and caddie Craig.

It’s been an emotional week for Lawrie, hitting the first tee shot and gaining honorary R&A membership. He didn’t want any more emotion on the final day.

“I was just hacked off,” he said. “Because when you play, when you score like that, whether you’re 53 or not…

“Look, – I wouldn’t have played if I never felt like I could compete. I always said that. I felt all right coming in this week. But I’m one of the shortest in the field. Next week (at the Senior Open) I’ll be one of the longest.

“There’s a massive gulf now. I’m not sure what the story is (for playing more Opens). I’ll wait and see how I feel. But right now, it would be no.

“I always said I wouldn’t ever take a spot if I didn’t feel as though I could play okay and play four rounds. I won’t do that. I’ll see how I feel next year whether I play or not.”

