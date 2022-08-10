Grace Crawford has slow start and makes early exit from the Girls’ Amateur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grace Crawford has slow start and makes early exit from the Girls’ Amateur

By Steve Scott
August 10, 2022, 4:50 pm
Grace Crawford couldn't recover from a poor start at Carnoustie.
Scotland’s Grace Crawford couldn’t recover from a slow start and exited in the first matchplay round of the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.

The 15-year-old from North Berwick was the only Scot inside the top 64 to qualify for the matchplay stages over the Carnoustie Championship Links.

Playing Finland’s Adeliina Virtanen in Wednesday morning’s first round, Grace was three down after three holes and couldn’t recover.

Two three-putts for bogey from just off the green on the first and second cost her both holes and on the short par four third Grace made double-bogey out of the ditch as the 17-year-old Finn rescued a five from one of the fairway bunkers.

A half in fours at the fourth stopped the rot and Grace got one back at the fifth, but Virtanen always had control of the match and eventually won 4 and 3.

Grace has already had an outstanding season, winning the R&A Girls Under-16 Championship. She’s also won a senior ranked championship, becoming the first Scot in 20 years to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open.

Emily James’ big win over top ranked Swede

On a day when the Scandanavians and Spanish particularly prospered in warm sunshine, there was one surprise with Wales’ Emily James defeating  Meja Ortengren, the highest ranked player left in the field.

The Swede, 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, lost 4 and 3 to the Royal Lytham and St Annes member.

Top qualifier Paula Sampedra Martin from Spain coasted through 5 and 3 over Canada’s Elise Liu.

Underlining the international nature of the event, India’s Avani Parshanth was a 3 and 2 winner over Italian Rebecca Galasso, while Elia Galitksy from Thailand also progressed.

Five English contenders remain led by Farnham’s Lottie Woad, two Irish and two Welsh.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Amateurs are being played simultaneously at the same venue for the first time. The Boys’ first round, with six Scots in the draw of 64, is played on Thursday.

 

