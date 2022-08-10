Grace Crawford has slow start and makes early exit from the Girls’ Amateur

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Grace Crawford couldn’t recover from a slow start and exited in the first matchplay round of the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.

The 15-year-old from North Berwick was the only Scot inside the top 64 to qualify for the matchplay stages over the Carnoustie Championship Links.

Playing Finland’s Adeliina Virtanen in Wednesday morning’s first round, Grace was three down after three holes and couldn’t recover.

Two three-putts for bogey from just off the green on the first and second cost her both holes and on the short par four third Grace made double-bogey out of the ditch as the 17-year-old Finn rescued a five from one of the fairway bunkers.

A half in fours at the fourth stopped the rot and Grace got one back at the fifth, but Virtanen always had control of the match and eventually won 4 and 3.

Grace has already had an outstanding season, winning the R&A Girls Under-16 Championship. She’s also won a senior ranked championship, becoming the first Scot in 20 years to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open.

Emily James’ big win over top ranked Swede

On a day when the Scandanavians and Spanish particularly prospered in warm sunshine, there was one surprise with Wales’ Emily James defeating Meja Ortengren, the highest ranked player left in the field.

The Swede, 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, lost 4 and 3 to the Royal Lytham and St Annes member.

Top qualifier Paula Sampedra Martin from Spain coasted through 5 and 3 over Canada’s Elise Liu.

Underlining the international nature of the event, India’s Avani Parshanth was a 3 and 2 winner over Italian Rebecca Galasso, while Elia Galitksy from Thailand also progressed.

Five English contenders remain led by Farnham’s Lottie Woad, two Irish and two Welsh.

The Boys’ and Girls’ Amateurs are being played simultaneously at the same venue for the first time. The Boys’ first round, with six Scots in the draw of 64, is played on Thursday.