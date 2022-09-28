Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links

By Steve Scott
September 28, 2022, 3:00 pm
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.

Richie Ramsay comes to St Andrews in late September needing pounds and points to keep his card in the past, but being safe this time doesn’t make him feel comfortable.

The Aberdonian won for a fourth time on tour at the Cazoo Classic in August, thereby taking care of the next couple of years’ playing rights. But he’s conscious of not resting on his laurels.

‘I need to aim high, top 10s are where the money is’

“I need to be very careful I don’t get complacent, I need to set myself a target,” he said.

“Dubai (the season-ending DP World Championship) is not secure until I get on the plane, or until mathematically it’s not possible to be out.

“I need to pick up as many points as possible and this is a big week. I have done well here before and it boosts your confidence a bit. But I need to aim high, top 10s are where all the money is.

“Every time there’s a shift in your golf, up and down, it brings challenges. The number of the people you speak to who get near the top and then say ‘well, where do I go now?’.

“You need a sense of purpose, you need something that you can climb towards. That’s always a danger that I need to watch.”

Ramsay’s putting has been an issue since his win at Hillside, but not surprisingly he’s been addressing it.

“Last week in France was an example, sixth in fairways hit, 22nd in greens in regulation, missed the cut,” he said. “At the BMW PGA I lost five and a half strokes on the greens. Take those five off my score, I’m top 20 and it’s been a great week.

“I’ve worked really hard with the Callaway guys on putter settings. I putted at Carnoustie this week and everything looks good.

“It’s just a case of getting out and doing it. You maybe hole a couple more putts a round, but it’s also the momentum that builds from it.”

‘I feel a lot of countries are overtaking us’

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks like the only option

Ramsay is encouraged with the state of Scottish golf at the tour level, but admits to being concerned about what’s coming next.

“On the pro circuit, we’re in a good place,” he said. “There’s always a saltire up there on the leaderboard which is great to see.

“And there’s a wide age difference, from Davie Drysdale and Stevie (Gallacher) to the young guys like Bob (MacIntyre) and Ewen (Ferguson), that’s 20 years.

“But I think there are huge strides to be made from where the pro guys are and what’s coming next.

“I went to look at the facility at Carnoustie this week and was really impressed. They’re giving kids free lessons, it’s just £20 a month to use their indoor centre in the winter. That stuff is brilliant.

“Last week I saw the French (amateur) set-up and saw the facilities they have, how their money’s distributed and what they’re doing.

“This is a personal feeling, but I feel a lot of countries are overtaking us. There’s a massive difference to make up.”

