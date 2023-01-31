Zander Fagerson in ‘the shape of his life’ for Scotland heading into Calcutta Cup Six Nations opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zander Fagerson in ‘the shape of his life’ for Scotland heading into Calcutta Cup Six Nations opener

By Steve Scott
January 31, 2023, 4:31 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:10 pm
Zander Fagerson has taken full part in training after a two-month injury break.
Zander Fagerson has taken full part in training after a two-month injury break.

Zander Fagerson is in “probably in the shape of his life” and available for Scotland’s Calcutta Cup clash with England in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday.

The prop is a vital cog for Scotland having started in 17 of the last 18 tests. But he was in doubt after a hamstring injury sustained in a club game at the end of November.

The Dundee-born tight-head hasn’t played since. He was however included in the Six Nations squad named a fortnight ago but still considered touch and go for Twickenham.

But forwards coach John Dalziel has no doubts after a week in Scotland camp at Oriam and a few days at their warm-weather camp in Spain.

‘He was able to do a lot more’

“He’s probably looking to be in the shape of his life,” said Dalziel. “We were lucky enough that he was able to do a lot more than we had thought he would do last week.

“This is his second week in training. He’s done absolutely everything, not been modified out of anything.

“He’s fit, available and I would suggest pushing for selection this weekend.”

Scotland were greeted with torrential rain and light morning frost when they arrived in their camp on the Costa del Sol. But the benefits are obvious, said Dalziel.

“It thankfully cleared up and it’s been beautiful,” he said. “The players are loving the Vitamin D boost being in the sunshine.

“We have a fantastic facility at Oriam, the indoor pitch is world class. But you want to train on the grass as much as possible, and we can’t guarantee that.

“Here, we’ve had meaningful pitch time and been able to do walkthroughs. In addition, we have much more time together.”

‘There will be a lot of changes’

England have almost an entirely new coaching team after replacing Eddie Jones with Steve Borthwick. Dalziel admits that there’s a bit of the unknown for this game.

“No doubt there’ll be a lot of changes in philosophies in a few areas,” he said. “We know ourselves in international rugby it is very tough to change everything all at once.

“You get three days on the grass with the guys before you’re preparing for a test match.

“A bit of our preview will be considering the old England under Eddie (Jones), and what that new England might look like as well.

“There will be a lot around the individuals selected. That’ll tell us a lot about how they play and where the threats will come.”

