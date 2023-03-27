TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Sandy Lyle is a special, quiet sort of hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Sandy Lyle is a special, quiet sort of hero

Sandy Lyle has announced he's retiring from tour golf.
By Steve Scott

Sandy Lyle was the only golfer who inspired me enough to buy his shirt.

I’ve never been one for golf wear generally, even the free stuff that gets thrown at us journalists at many tournaments.

I suspect it’s a habit I got from the seventies and eighties, when male golf apparel was definitely a taste I could never acquire.

I always kind of smirk at the footage of maybe the greatest golf contest ever in these Isles, the Duel in the Sun at Turnberry in 1977. Tom Watson, an exemplary man in so many ways and playing other-worldly golf on that occasion, is wearing a truly hideous, eye-watering pair of white, green and yellow checked ‘slacks’.

11 years later Sandy won the Masters. He had on a pair of brown checked strides that were definitely out of my taste range.

But his shirt was a classic.

It looks beige on the footage, but it was actually somewhere between olive and gold. It was a proper old school, a thick cotton polo, hard collar.

No fancy embellishment (it was the time of shell suits and those revolting Scotland away shirts, remember) but for a classic, understated adidas logo.

When the Open came round at Royal Troon the following year – my first of 33 for The Courier – I went out to the merch tent on the Monday and bought the same shirt. A Scot had won the Masters, after all, and you had to wear his colours.

Retiring after nearly 50 years

Sandy announced his retirement at the Champions Tour event at the weekend. He’ll tee it up at the Masters next week (as the only Scot again) probably one last time. It seems he and I have come full circle, as that will also be my last week as a full-time golf writer.

Sandy actually won just one top tour event for more than 30 years, a European Senior Tour event in 2011.

Like so many players over the years – including Watson and his contemporary Seve Ballesteros – his peak success was shoehorned into a brief period. His winning was largely done before he was out of his early thirties.

But he was a truly great player at his peak. The Masters win was his second PGA Tour win in a row, his third that year and of course his second major. He was the world’s best player at the time, no question.

Seve famously said that if all of the great five European players of that era played at their absolute best, Sandy would win. He was the most naturally talented of any of them.

But he didn’t have the unquenchable fire of Seve, the doggedness of Langer, the desperate urge to prove himself of Woosnam, or the single-minded focus and drive of Faldo.

A special player and person

Sandy was a huge part of the famous 1985 and 1987 winning Ryder Cup teams. But he didn’t make the team again after that. He was a vice-captain for his friend Woosnam in 2006, yet was the only one of the great five never to captain Europe.

But for some of us – like Paul Lawrie, for example, and more recently Robert MacIntyre – he’s still been a treasured, quiet sort of hero.

He’s always been good with his time with us, even when the game wasn’t being that good for him. Sadly the shirt has long gone, threadbare and discarded.

The last time I saw him play was in 2018, on the first tee at Carnoustie, when he led off the field in his final Open Championship.

The first hit is always a special kind of morning. That one was for a special kind of person and player.

Last Matchplay whets the appetite

More detail on the Masters next week. But the final WGC Matchplay last week has ramped up the anticipation even more.

The PGA Tour really couldn’t have hoped for a better kind of season so far. Well, it could have hoped for a Scottie Scheffler-Rory McIlroy final. Or one that went further than 13 holes, I suppose. But you can’t have everything.

But it’s gearing up to a classic Masters, with the intrigue doubled with the “return” of the LIV exiles.

I don’t think they’ve really been much missed so far – maybe a teensy bit in Austin. None of those due to return seem to have been playing very well in the two LIV Golf events so far.

But what better time than next week to show us what we’ve been missing?

And why can’t anyone pick up the baton and run with the Matchplay? The WGCs may be ending but this doesn’t have to.

Pro captains in amateur events is the way forward

It’s not the biggest Rubicon to be crossed in golf – they actually had a bigger one the previous week – but the R&A’s decision to appoint Catriona Matthew as Curtis Cup captain is a significant one.

Twice a winning Solheim Cup captain – and the only European to win home and away as player and captain – Catriona also was a winner in the Curtis Cup. She was part of three GB&I teams, two of which won and the other retained the cup in a tie.

The barrier to cross now is that Beany is of course still a professional. She’s the first to be asked back to skipper one of GB&I’s amateur teams.

With so few of the career amateurs staying in the forefront of the game, the R&A seeking out professionals to do the job was probably inevitable. They’ll unquestionably consider male candidates when Forfar’s Stuart Wilson, current captain of GB&I men, finishes his tenure.

I have no issues with it all – the boundaries between amateur and pro at the elite level have never been more blurred than they are now. Only I’d like to think when considering candidates they should have some past connection with the amateur event concerned.

That gives plenty scope, however. The likes of Colin Montgomerie, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Stephen Gallacher all played with distinction for GB&I.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Begg knocked a cyclist into the road and drove away Picture shows; Thomas Begg, Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/03/2023
Pensioner with failing eyesight knocked cyclist into road and drove on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented