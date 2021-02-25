SFA meetings regarding possible restart plans postponed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Meetings about possible restart plans for the lower leagues and Highland League have postponed, it is understood.

The SFA had been due to meet with the League One and Two working group and with representatives from the Highland League and Lowland League this evening about the way ahead.

However, it is believed the discussions were postponed because the SFA was awaiting further guidance from the Scottish Government.

Football in Scotland below the Championship has been suspended since January 11 and there is increasing doubt about whether League One, League Two, the Highland League and Lowland League can complete their seasons.