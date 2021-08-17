Thurso ready to pack a punch again in the North Caledonian League

Thurso manager Steven Reid reckons there’s no reason why his talented team cannot become North Caledonian League big-hitters once more.

The Vikings, who last won the title in 2012/13, were in second place behind Invergordon two years ago when the pandemic stopped play.

Last term, they finished fourth in League One as the divisions were split in response to the travel restrictions and the addition of Nairn County reserves, Loch Ness and Scourie into League Two.

2021/22 NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE FIXTURES #NorthCaley The fixtures for the 2021/22 @MacandMac28 North Caledonian League season have now be released. Fixtures up to the end of 2021 can be found here https://t.co/sSTlH9fGjw Roll on 21st August!! ⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/0e0bPU2pm0 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) June 29, 2021

The club were deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player twice, punishments which denied them a joint second position.

Reid, who has been the boss for most of the last 12 years, is keen to add to the two league triumphs he has led to them.

Title-winner Reid eyes silverware

And he explained that if his players replicate the form they showed in the later stages of last term, they’ll be at the right end of the reformed 12-club division.

He said: “It was a difficult season last year and there was so much uncertainty. We didn’t get some good results at the start, but latterly we finished strongly and got a couple of extra players.

“If we can start off the way we finished then I’ll be more than happy. We beat Golspie 3-1, beat Invergordon 3-1 and beat and drew with Orkney, so we had some really strong results during that period.

“We played some really good football and in those last few games a lot of people came to watch us and were pleasantly surprised.

“As a club, we have gone through a long transitional period. I think every club has to do that, but with the players I have available this season, we’re really looking to at the very least win a cup. A minimum of that would be great.

“I think most clubs start off with the ambitions to win the league. It does, however, also come down to player availability and injuries. We don’t go with a big squad. I don’t want too many.

“We’re certainly looking to win something this season. It has been too long for Thurso not winning silverware. We’ve come close, so I’d like to think we can kick on and do something.”

Ex-Wick boss on board

And bringing in a manager with recent Highland League managerial experience is a further boost for Reid.

He said: “We also have Tom McKenna, ex-Wick Academy manager in as a coach and he along with Scott Davidson take training. To have Tom, with his qualification and experience, it’s excellent – second to none.”

Derby clash to kick off with

Thurso have a mouthwatering first two matches – away to Halkirk this Saturday before hosting champions Golspie seven days later.

Reid added: “Those are cracking games to start with. It’s going to be a great league. If you’re not on the ball, teams will certainly take points off you.

“It will be interesting to see how this season goes. There’s a lot more travelling involved, but we’re looking forward to it.”