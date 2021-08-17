Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Thurso ready to pack a punch again in the North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
August 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Thurso manager Steven Reid reckons there’s no reason why his talented team cannot become North Caledonian League big-hitters once more.

The Vikings, who last won the title in 2012/13, were in second place behind Invergordon two years ago when the pandemic stopped play.

Last term, they finished fourth in League One as the divisions were split in response to the travel restrictions and the addition of Nairn County reserves, Loch Ness and Scourie into League Two.

The club were deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player twice, punishments which denied them a joint second position.

Reid, who has been the boss for most of the last 12 years, is keen to add to the two league triumphs he has led to them.

Title-winner Reid eyes silverware

And he explained that if his players replicate the form they showed in the later stages of last term, they’ll be at the right end of the reformed 12-club division.

He said: “It was a difficult season last year and there was so much uncertainty. We didn’t get some good results at the start, but latterly we finished strongly and got a couple of extra players.

“If we can start off the way we finished then I’ll be more than happy. We beat Golspie 3-1, beat Invergordon 3-1 and beat and drew with Orkney, so we had some really strong results during that period.

“We played some really good football and in those last few games a lot of people came to watch us and were pleasantly surprised.

“As a club, we have gone through a long transitional period. I think every club has to do that, but with the players I have available this season, we’re really looking to at the very least win a cup. A minimum of that would be great.

“I think most clubs start off with the ambitions to win the league. It does, however, also come down to player availability and injuries. We don’t go with a big squad. I don’t want too many.

“We’re certainly looking to win something this season. It has been too long for Thurso not winning silverware. We’ve come close, so I’d like to think we can kick on and do something.”

Ex-Wick boss on board

And bringing in a manager with recent Highland League managerial experience is a further boost for Reid.

He said: “We also have Tom McKenna, ex-Wick Academy manager in as a coach and he along with Scott Davidson take training. To have Tom, with his qualification and experience, it’s excellent – second to none.”

Derby clash to kick off with

Thurso have a mouthwatering first two matches – away to Halkirk this Saturday before hosting champions Golspie seven days later.

Reid added: “Those are cracking games to start with. It’s going to be a great league. If you’re not on the ball, teams will certainly take points off you.

“It will be interesting to see how this season goes. There’s a lot more travelling involved, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]