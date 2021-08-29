Bonar Bridge battle back from four down to share spoils with Alness United in North Caledonian League

The performance of the day in the North Caledonian League came from Bonar Bridge in their 4-4 draw away to Alness United.

They were 4-0 down in less than half an hour following goals from Michael Mckenzie (penalty), Taylor Sutherland, Connor Ross and Iain Ross.

However, a stunning response saw the battling visitors storm back against last season’s League Two winners.

Alness United 4-4 Bonar Bridge ⚽️⚽️Bruce Urquhart

⚽️ Andrew Gow

⚽️Jack Mitchell 4-0 down the boys showed great character to get a point. Well done lads. On to next week against St Duthus. @AlnessUnitedFC @StDuthusFC — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) August 28, 2021

A brace from Bruce Urquhart and goals from Andrew Gow and Jack Mitchell sealed an unlikely point in their first fixture of the new season.

There was also a 4-4 draw in Tain as St Duthus and Halkirk shared the spoils. The hosts led 2-0 and 4-2, but the efforts of Halkirk earned them the point to ensure they are the early league leaders.

Loch Ness kicked off their season with a 3-1 victory at Thurso to move into second spot, while Orkney began their campaign with a fine 3-2 success against Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

In the Scottish Cup preliminary round, North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland were 2-0 winners at the end of their epic trip to Hawick Royal Albert.