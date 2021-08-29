Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football

Bonar Bridge battle back from four down to share spoils with Alness United in North Caledonian League

By Paul Chalk
August 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Bonar Bridge stormed back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with League Two champions Alness United at Dalmore Park.
The performance of the day in the North Caledonian League came from Bonar Bridge in their 4-4 draw away to Alness United.

They were 4-0 down in less than half an hour following goals from Michael Mckenzie (penalty), Taylor Sutherland, Connor Ross and Iain Ross.

However, a stunning response saw the battling visitors storm back against last season’s League Two winners.

A brace from Bruce Urquhart and goals from Andrew Gow and Jack Mitchell sealed an unlikely point in their first fixture of the new season.

There was also a 4-4 draw in Tain as St Duthus and Halkirk shared the spoils. The hosts led 2-0 and 4-2, but the efforts of Halkirk earned them the point to ensure they are the early league leaders.

Loch Ness kicked off their season with a 3-1 victory at Thurso to move into second spot, while Orkney began their campaign with a fine 3-2 success against Inverness Athletic at Ardersier.

In the Scottish Cup preliminary round, North Caledonian League champions Golspie Sutherland were 2-0 winners at the end of their epic trip to Hawick Royal Albert.

