St Duthus confirm Alan Geegan as new boss after upturn in North Caledonian League results

By Paul Chalk
October 15, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 4:51 pm
Alan Geegan is relishing the opportunity of managing St Duthus. Pictures by Donald Cameron
First-team coach Alan Geegan is the new manager of North Caledonian League club St Duthus.

Alongside Justin Rogers, the duo replaced brothers Stuart and Andrew Ross on a temporary basis last month and the past fortnight has seen the Tain Saints draw with Invergordon and defeat derby opponents Alness United 4-2.  

Rogers will also take on a new role as assistant manager, having rejoined the club as a coach in the summer. It is expected that the manager will seek a third coach to join the set up in the coming weeks.

New St Duthus manager Alan Geegan (right) and assistant Justin Rogers.    

Geegan is delighted to have got the chance to lead the club and has been lifted by his charges’ reaction.

He said: “The reaction from the players has been brilliant, and the hard work continues from here.

“It will be business as usual with the standards and attitudes they have shown me last two weeks. I’m all about hard work, as hard work brings results.”

Easy decision for new manager

He added: “Although the job opportunity came sooner than expected, it was a chance I couldn’t turn down.

“Given the squad and relationship I have with the players and the club, I didn’t have to think twice about the interim role and I am delighted that the appointment has now been made permanent.”

Experience mattered, says chairman

Chairman Niall Harkiss believes a bright future could lie in store with Geegan and Rogers in place.

He said: “We are delighted to have Alan and Justin committed to Saints going forward, and we are now looking forward to seeing the team develop and prosper under their management.

“In Alan, we have a manager with a lot of experience of football at this level, a good rapport with the players and a keenness to progress.

“The response we have seen from the squad over the past couple of weeks is evidence of that and it is with our full support that we wish them every success in their new roles.”

St Duthus have no match this weekend and return to the fold a week on Saturday against Inverness Athletic.

