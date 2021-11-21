Stalemate at Mackessack Park as Formartine held by Rothes; Buckie come from behind to beat Clach

Two fantastic late saves from stand-in Rothes goakeeper Iain Mackenzie denied Formartine United a deserved victory over Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Mackenzie came in as regular Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy was getting married but the former Wick Academy number one faces stiff competition for the number one jersey.

Rothes manager Ross Jack admitted that his side were fortunate to take a point and said: “I thought that Iain was outstanding and he kept us in the game but it was a poor display from us overall on a heavy pitch.

“We definitely didn’t do enough to win the game after being on a high on Wednesday after a 7-0 win at Forres. We needed to be stronger than Formartine, and we weren’t.

“In the end we did get a point but the Formartine keeper Ewen Macdonald had absolutely nothing to. We didn’t even have a shot on target and that’s the most disappointing thing.”

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson said: “I think we deserved to win but a point against the team sitting second in the table gives us something to build on.

“Our results recently haven’t been great so we needed a positive result, although we really should have taken all three points, not just the one.

“I don’t think our keeper Ewen Macdonald,had a save to make and really that is credit to our boys, and the way they defended.

“I thought we battled well and the boys dug-in, and we were able to create two r three great chances that we really should have scored from and it was disappointing to have played so well and just taken one point.”

The home side had loud claims for a penalty turned down by referee Billy Baxter in the second minute when Gary Kerr appeared to be impeded in the box.

There was little to choose between the two side sides in the first 25 minutes as Formartine United looked to get a foothold against the Speysiders after back-to-back defeats.

The home side had a chance in the 31st minute but Ryan McRitchie’s eight yard header sailed high over the crossbar without troubling Macdonald in the United goal.

At the other end Scott Lisle cleverly chipped Mackenzie from 10 yards but, much to the home side’s relief, the ball landed on the roof of the net.

Three minutes before the break Ally Stark charged forward but his 20 yard parting effort flew yards wide of the visitors’ goal.

After the break, United’s Stuart Smith saw his effort come back off the inside of the post with Mackenzie beaten as the Pitmedden side looked to break the deadlock.

With 13 minutes left it took a brilliant save from Mackenzie to stop a point blank drive from Kevin Hanratty from giving Formartine the lead.

Minutes later the keeper again came to his side’s rescue with a brave dive at Lisle’s feet just as the striker was about to pull the trigger.

Buckie Thistle 4-1 Clachnacuddin

Buckie Thistle came from a goal down to defeat Clachnacuddin 4-1 at Victoria Park.

Jags boss Graeme Stewart was delighted with his side’s second half showing.

He said: “We should have cleared the long ball which led to their early opener but the pitch and the soft conditions were shocking – it was a real leveller.

“We have played a lot of games on the pitch lately so it’s no real surprise. We knew that, with the wind and rain in our favour after the break, things would be different.

“I’ve got to give Clach and their manager Jordan MacDonald real credit as they are a much-improved team. I was absolutely delighted to beat them 4-1.”

Clach opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Robbie Thomson, on-loan from Caley Thistle, provided a clinical finish.

The home side were back on level terms five minutes from the break when Kyle MacLeod finished off a quick free-kick from Andy MacAskill by rounding Clach keeper Martin Mackinnon to net.

Five minutes after the restart Buckie turned the game on its head when Sam Urquhart capitalised with a simple tap-in after Mackinnon fumbled a MacLeod header.

Scott Adams made it 3-1 on the hour after being played in by Urquhart.

Urquhart completed the scoring 10 minutes later from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been impeded by the Clach keeper.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald said: “It was a very even game in the first half when both teams had chances on a day when we had two stonewall penalty claims turned down. Buckie were given as soft a spot-kick as you will ever see – that really is frustrating.

“I don’t really think that a 4-1 defeat was a fair reflection on the game, though I will admit that in the second half my team were very naïve defensively. We switched off and ended up gifting Buckie a couple of goals.”