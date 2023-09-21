Trio of north football stars – including Barry Wilson – out for Scottish Cup visit to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trio of north football stars – including Barry Wilson – out for Scottish Cup visit to Inverness

Caley Thistle legend Wilson is joined by Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie and ex-Scotland international Suzanne Winters as the men's and women's trophies visit Eden Court.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
The Scottish Gas Scottish Cups will be visiting Inverness
The Scottish Gas Scottish Cups will be visiting Eden Court in Inverness on Friday night. Image: Scottish FA

Barry Wilson will share some of his special Scottish Cup memories on the stage at Eden Court in Inverness on Friday as part of the trophy’s 150th anniversary tour.

The former winger, who has just been sacked as assistant manager at the Championship club, will fulfil his commitment to the Scottish FA in a special ‘Evening with the Cup’ event.

The men’s Scottish Cup – the football world’s oldest trophy – will be travelling all over Scotland – along with the newly-created Women’s Scottish Cup trophy – with a free event taking place prior to each round, celebrating the stories and memories that have shaped the competition’s illustrious history.

Highland cup memories to be shared

The Eden Court event kicks-off at 6.30pm this Friday, on the eve of the first round of this season’s men’s competition, with guests able to get their photo with the trophies, before a question and answer session featuring three special guests.

Barry Wilson scored in ICT’s famous 3-1 Scottish Cup win against Celtic in 2000.

Highland teams have left their mark on the Scottish Cup, with Ross County reaching the 2010 final and Caley Thistle lifting the trophy in 2015 and reaching the 2023 final in June.

Highland League aces Brora Rangers also created their own piece of cup history in 2021 when they knocked out Hearts in one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football history.

Special guests for opening night

Brora midfielder Dale Gillespie, who played the full match that evening, will join host Craig Telfer to relive his memories of that famous night.

Inverness are also a side synonymous with cup upsets and Wilson will be in attendance to reminisce about his side’s shock victory over Celtic in 2000 – in the match which coined the famous ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic’ headline from the Scottish Sun.

Craig will also chat to former Scotland international Suzanne Winters, who hails from the Highlands. Suzanne will discuss her glittering career which saw her lift the women’s edition of the trophy on multiple occasions and play for her country over 100 times.

Tickets are free, but going fast on a first come, first served basis. Go online to the Scottish FA website for your chance to get tickets.

 

 

