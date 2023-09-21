Trio of north football stars – including Barry Wilson – out for Scottish Cup visit to Inverness

Barry Wilson will share some of his special Scottish Cup memories on the stage at Eden Court in Inverness on Friday as part of the trophy’s 150th anniversary tour.

The former winger, who has just been sacked as assistant manager at the Championship club, will fulfil his commitment to the Scottish FA in a special ‘Evening with the Cup’ event.

The men’s Scottish Cup – the football world’s oldest trophy – will be travelling all over Scotland – along with the newly-created Women’s Scottish Cup trophy – with a free event taking place prior to each round, celebrating the stories and memories that have shaped the competition’s illustrious history.

Highland cup memories to be shared

The Eden Court event kicks-off at 6.30pm this Friday, on the eve of the first round of this season’s men’s competition, with guests able to get their photo with the trophies, before a question and answer session featuring three special guests.

Highland teams have left their mark on the Scottish Cup, with Ross County reaching the 2010 final and Caley Thistle lifting the trophy in 2015 and reaching the 2023 final in June.

Highland League aces Brora Rangers also created their own piece of cup history in 2021 when they knocked out Hearts in one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football history.

Special guests for opening night

Brora midfielder Dale Gillespie, who played the full match that evening, will join host Craig Telfer to relive his memories of that famous night.

Inverness are also a side synonymous with cup upsets and Wilson will be in attendance to reminisce about his side’s shock victory over Celtic in 2000 – in the match which coined the famous ‘Super Caley Go Ballistic’ headline from the Scottish Sun.

Joining host @CraigGTelfer for the first leg will be… 🏆 Dale Gillespie of @brorarangers

🏆 Barry Wilson of @ICTFC's 'Super Caley' side

🏆 Multi-Women's Scottish Cup winner Suzanne Winters ➡️ Find out more: https://t.co/fE96E7DKwc#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/35ferZDHbg — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 19, 2023

Craig will also chat to former Scotland international Suzanne Winters, who hails from the Highlands. Suzanne will discuss her glittering career which saw her lift the women’s edition of the trophy on multiple occasions and play for her country over 100 times.

Tickets are free, but going fast on a first come, first served basis. Go online to the Scottish FA website for your chance to get tickets.