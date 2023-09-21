How rugby is empowering women in Aberdeen

When it comes to women’s rugby, there’s a few misconceptions that Coral-Ann Birnie is keen to clear up.

“There’s a misconception about women’s rugby that you’ve got to be quite masculine, tomboyish or butch to play,” says Coral-Ann from Aberdeen.

“That is just not the case at all.

“You can be very feminine and still play rugby because it’s a sport, it doesn’t matter what you look like, it’s so inclusive, everyone is welcome.”

From judo and golf to swimming and weightlifting, Coral-Ann is no stranger to sports.

But it wasn’t until she turned 29 when she stumbled across women’s rugby.

“In February last year I got to the point where I had been weightlifting for about four years and I was getting a bit bored,” says Coral-Ann who works in administration for a construction company.

“Most of the sports that I’ve played before have been solo sports so I specifically asked myself what team sports would suit my skills because I’m not a fast player, I’m not athletic and I’m not lean.

“My skill set is in strength so I basically Googled what team sports are good for strong people and the two that came up were martial arts and rugby.”

Aberdeenshire Quines Rugby

In a lucky coincidence, Coral-Ann discovered that the Aberdeenshire Quines women’s rugby team were about to host a ‘scrum and try’ session and she decided to take a leap of faith.

“It couldn’t have been better timed,” says Coral-Ann.

“I’d never played rugby before and I don’t know an awful lot about the sport but I just decided to go along and have a go.

“I just thought, it’s an hour out of my life so if I hate it, I hate it, if I love it, I love it.”

From the moment that the 30-year-old stepped foot on the pitch, she knew she had found her sporting spiritual home.

“As soon as I got hold of that ball and started running with the Quines, it just clicked and I felt that rugby was something I could do,” says Coral-Ann.

“The Quines are so inclusive, they’re so friendly.

“They accept anyone no matter of who you are, where you’re from or your fitness level, they just want you to join in and have fun.”

Strong, fit and empowered

Fitter, stronger and more empowered than ever, Coral-Ann says that over the course of just 18-months, rugby has changed her life as she regularly competes with the Quines who are part of Aberdeenshire Rugby Football Club.

“You feel stronger, you feel fitter,” says Coral-Ann.

“It also strengthens your mental health as well as you’re able to take on challenges, assess situations and be more positive.

“Also, I want to point out that I’m a UK size 18, I’m not the most cardio fit person and I’m not a lean athletic person.

“But rugby is still for me, it doesn’t matter what size you are, there is a place for everyone in rugby.

“I want people who are maybe in bigger bodies or maybe don’t feel like they’re fit enough to know that they can do it as well.”

Woodside Sports Complex

With so many mental, physical and social benefits, Coral-Ann is now on a mission to encourage more women to get try women’s rugby.

“I started with no experience of rugby whatsoever and the Quines just welcomed me in,” says Coral-Ann.

“They teach you that as long as you’re having fun and enjoying it then the rest will come.

“I would love to see more women give rugby a go.”

Adrenalin, nerves and excitement

Throwing herself into training, Coral-Ann now plays competitively for the Aberdeenshire Quines at Woodside Sports Complex.

“I was terrified at my very first game,” says Coral-Ann.

“It was a friendly game against Dundee last August and I injured myself in the warm-up.

“I was so full of adrenalin, nerves and excitement and then the opportunity was taken away from me.

“I remember sitting at the sidelines watching the game and I just started crying because I couldn’t believe that I wasn’t on the pitch.

“But when I eventually played my first game, it felt great as within the first 30 seconds I made my first tackle and I thought ‘I can do this’.”

At the front of the scrum

A world away from the nerves she first felt on the rugby pitch, Coral-Ann now loves nothing more than being in the front row of a scrum, playing in the tighthead prop position.

“The scrum isn’t painful, it’s hardwork but I enjoy it as I know my teammates are all behind me pushing me forward,” says Coral-Ann.

“The scrum is the biggest bit of teamwork because you’ve got all of us in the scrum and we’re all pushing forward, trying to win that ball so we’re all shouting things like ‘keep driving, keep going, keep it together, be strong’.

“It’s in that moment when the team really comes together.”

It’s the strong team spirit that is one of the reasons why Coral-Ann is keen to encourage more women to get involved in the sport.

“It’s such a nice feeling to be part of a team, you really feel like you’re part of a community and you always have someone to turn to,” says Coral-Ann.

Strong team spirit

That camaraderie extends across both the women’s and the men’s teams at Aberdeenshire Rugby Football Club.

“The men are really supportive towards the women which is great,” says Coral-Ann.

Coral-Ann’s passion and dedication to the club has not gone unnoticed as she was recently voted onto the committee, a role she says is a privilege.

“It was so nice, after only being there for a year and a half, that the quines felt like I’m a big enough voice and dedicated enough to the club to be voted onto the committee,” says Coral-Ann.

“It’s such a nice feeling to be part of a team, you really feel like you’re part of a community and you always have someone to turn to.”

With the world at her feet, Coral-Ann is excited about where rugby will take her in the future.

“I’m hoping to continue to play for the next few years and I’m even considering going into coaching,” says Coral-Ann.

“I would love to coach and the club itself are really supportive to players that want to go through coaching because it benefits the club.”

Wellbeing diary with Coral-Ann Birnie

What are your top three tips for health and wellbeing?

I don’t think health and wellbeing is as simple as food and exercise – get a good nights sleep, laugh everyday and when you’re overwhelmed take two deep breaths.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

Absolutely, four litres of water everyday, I eat high protein food and I love fruit. I have a take away less than once a month.

What are the physical benefits of rugby?

Rugby can improve your cardio health, it can help you build stronger muscles and the fresh air is good for your energy and sleep.

What are the mental benefits of rugby?

Rugby gives you determination and resilience. It’s a great stress reliever and a mood booster when surrounded by your teammates.

Are there any other ways you like to switch off and de-stress?

I like reading crime thrillers, going to the cinema and hiking Munros.

Can you recommend any wellbeing books/podcasts?

The James Smith Podcast and his books, 10% Happier by Dan Harris and Girls Gotta Eat podcast when I need a laugh.

For more information about the Aberdeenshire Quines women’s rugby club, check out their Facebook page @AberdeenshireQuines Rugby, Instagram @Aberdeenshire_quines_rugby or the website aberdeenshirerfc.com