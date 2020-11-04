Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark backs Dons to bounce back from Hampden heartache

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark has backed the Dons to respond positively from their Hampden heartache.

Derek McInnes’ side return to action following their 2-0 defeat by Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup when Hibernian visit Pittodrie this Friday.

The Easter Road men will also be looking to bounce back after their semi-final defeat by rivals Hearts on Saturday.

Clark, third in the all-time appearances list for the Dons, hopes the Reds can return to the strong form they displayed prior to their Hampden setback.

He said: “It was disappointing against Celtic as they had started the game well and created a few chances. You have got to take them in big games.

“We also had chances in the second half so I’m sure the team will learn and grow from it.

“Some people said Celtic were going into the game in poor form after going four without a win but they had a good performance in Lille on the Thursday. How often do Celtic go five games without a win?

“It is a pity because we played well in the 3-3 draw at Pittodrie the week before.

“They didn’t play badly on Sunday. They were playing in Glasgow against a very good side in difficult conditions.

“I felt there were positives to take from the game, despite the score.

“The real test now is how we do against Hibs as it is the two beaten semi-finalists and both will have a point to prove.

“Hibs won’t be happy losing to their rivals and a team from the league below, although I felt Hearts were unlucky to be relegated under the circumstances.

“Both teams are smarting. Hibs also played well but came up against an excellent goalkeeping display from Craig Gordon.

“It has the makings of a great game and a good opportunity for Aberdeen to rebound in the right manner. It won’t be easy as Hibs are a good side.”

© SNS Group

Sam Cosgrove made his first start of the season against Celtic at Hampden having missed the start of the campaign after picking up a knee injury in a pre-season match against Hibs.

Clark expects the Englishman to lead the line for Aberdeen again on Friday night.

He said: “Sam must be a little bit game-rusty after being out for so long. The positive was he was getting in the right positions on Sunday.

“Sam is only going to get better as his fitness improves. Marley Watkins picked up an injury on Sunday so Derek might go with Sam up front again.

“It is terrific he is back because he has been a very important player for Aberdeen over the last couple of seasons.

“The great thing about the team this year is Derek has strength in depth and plenty of options when it comes to naming his team.

“It is not easy to keep everyone happy as no matter what team he picks he is going to have some very good players sitting on the bench. But Derek will manage that situation well.”