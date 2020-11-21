Furious Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes questions SFA’s Covid protocols after three stars ruled out

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has questioned whether the SFA followed Covid-19 protocols after he was deprived of three players for the Dons’ next three games.

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is thought to be one of three Scotland Under-21s players to test positive for coronavirus following the side’s defeat in Greece last week, alongside his brother, Livingston’s Robby, and Celtic’s David Turnbull.

Several other Scotland U21 players, including Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan, will now also have to self-isolate for 14 days, meaning they will miss tomorrow’s game against Rangers, the midweek trip to Hamilton and next weekend’s match against St Mirren.

McInnes, who is dealing with a host of other injuries and was to be without McCrorie for Ibrox tomorrow anyway due to the terms of his loan from Rangers, told BBC Scotland he was “extremely angry” at how the situation has unfolded ahead of tomorrow’s important Premiership trip.

McInnes, who revealed he’d found out the trio would be ruled out for 14 days from watching Sky, instead of communication from the governing body, said: “You’d like to think when your players go away the same protocols and regard to what we’re doing is replicated. We don’t feel that been the case.

“I’d like to think after a member of staff tested positive that everybody was tested again before they flew out of the country. My players sat where they were told to sit when they were away on coaches, on aeroplanes – this isn’t my players sitting where they shouldn’t sit or going to another room.

“There’s no apology or remorse. There’s certainly things that can be done better. We would like more guarantees and assurances.”