Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges determined to show Rangers defeat was a blip

Ryan Hedges is determined to prove Aberdeen’s heavy defeat by Rangers was just a blip.

A depleted Dons side missing nine first-team players suffered a 4-0 loss at Ibrox on Sunday.

It was Aberdeen’s first league defeat for over two months and Hedges is eager to return to winning ways when the Dons travel to Hamilton Accies tomorrow.

He said: “I think having that quick turnaround before the next game is the best thing for us as we won’t be dwelling on this.

“We will look at the things we have done well and the things we haven’t done well.

“We will look at what we can improve and hopefully put that right on Wednesday.

“One result doesn’t make you a good or a bad team.

“Over the course of the season we have done pretty well and we have put in some good performances.

“Over the 90 minutes we didn’t have that performance on Sunday, but there were things that worked well.

“There are others we need to do better and Wednesday is the perfect opportunity.

“We are one big squad, fighting for the same cause and heading in the right direction.

“Hopefully that will be evident over the next couple of weeks.”

Aberdeen’s preparations for their meeting with league leaders Rangers was thrown into chaos when a Covid-19 outbreak in the Scotland under-21 camp deprived Dons boss Derek McInnes of three key players for a crucial week.

Ross McCrorie, who would have missed Sunday’s match against his parent club Rangers under the terms of his loan deal, tested positive for coronavirus on his return from representing his country in Greece, while Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan are self-isolating after being identified as close contacts.

All three will miss the trip to Hamilton and Saturday’s last-16 Betfred Cup tie against St Mirren in Paisley.

Hedges said: “We had a little FaceTime with them on the coach down on Friday.

“You can see the togetherness of the squad we have got here.

“It was very disappointing, especially as it happened outwith Aberdeen’s control.

“At the moment these things happen.

“We just have to try to keep moving forward.

“It wasn’t great preparation but when you have players missing it is a good opportunity for others to step in who haven’t been playing to show what they can do.

“We probably didn’t give the greatest account of ourselves on Sunday. We know that as a squad we can play better.

“They are the games we want to play in and trying to get points.”