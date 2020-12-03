Bobby Wishart, last surviving member of Aberdeen’s 1955 title-winning side, dies at age of 87

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The last surviving member of Aberdeen’s 1955 league winning side has died.

Bobby Wishart, who scored 45 goals in 177 appearances for the Dons between 1953 and 1961, has died at the age of 87.

The inside forward joined the Dons in 1952 from Edinburgh side Merchiston and went on to become a key member of the team when Aberdeen won the top flight title for the first time in 1955.

During his time with the Dons, Wishart was capped at Scotland under-23 level and represented the Scottish League XI on two occasions.

He moved to Bob Shankly’s Dundee for a fee of £3,500 in January 1961 and helped the Dark Blues win the title the following year.

He made more than 100 appearances for Dundee and played in both legs of their 1963 European Cup semi-final against AC Milan.

Wishart scored 14 goals in 108 games for Dundee, including a double in a 3-0 derby victory against Dundee United on his debut the day after he signed.

After leaving Dundee in 1964, Wishart had spells at Airdrie and Raith Rovers.

He was inducted into Dundee’s hall of fame in 2012.

A statement released by Aberdeen FC read: “It is with immense sadness that the club have today learned of the passing of Bobby Wishart.

“We believe that Bobby was the last surviving member of our 1955 title winning side, the first time the Dons had won the league championship.

“Bobby went on to win the League with Dundee in 1962, becoming one of the only players to lift the championship with two different clubs other than Rangers and Celtic.

“Bobby took part in AFC’s century celebrations in 2003, attending a number of the special events put on by the club. In more recent years he was also a guest at Pittodrie on a number of occasions but suffered from motor neurone disease latterly.

“Our thoughts are with Bobby’s family.”