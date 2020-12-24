Connor McLennan faces injury scan after Aberdeen draw with Motherwell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is hopeful Connor McLennan comes back with good news from a scan on a potential foot injury.

McLennan was taken off at half-time as Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Motherwell at Fir Park last night and dropped to fourth, following Hibernian’s 1-0 win over St Mirren.

McInnes is already without Scott Wright and Marley Watkins in the forward areas and McLennan, who started as part of a front three with Ryan Hedges and Curtis Main against ‘Well, would be an unwelcome addition to that list.

Dons manager McInnes said: “He got a little foot knock and we’ll get him x-rayed today.

“We’re without Scott Wright at the minute and it’s important with these three games coming up (St Johnstone, Livingston and Dundee United) that we have as many players available as possible.

“Hopefully it’s nothing more than bone bruising on that one.”

McLennan was taken off at half-time for Sam Cosgrove, who started on the bench again for the Dons in the goal-less draw.

The best chance for the visitors fell to Curtis Main, who headed against the bar from a Ryan Hedges corner, in an otherwise uninspiring encounter.

They also were given a fright when Tommie Hoban went down in the first half, after the defender recovered from a hamstring problem to start the game.

McInnes added: “I thought the energy and effort of the team was good from the outset. I thought we came out of the traps quickly and had a number of decent opportunities.

“Curtis Main went very close when he hit the bar but after that Motherwell tightened up.

“I thought we looked comfortable throughout the game but in the second half we lacked quality into the box from wide areas. We had a real height advantage after the break but we didn’t make the most of it.

“It was our third clean sheet in a row so it is not the worst result in the world. It is a point away from home but it will only be a good point if we win our next two homes games.

“I thought we were pretty comfortable overall and I think that’s down to how much we put into the game.

“There was a lot of good, honest work. Box to box we were decent. We got into good areas but never took advantage of it.”

The Dons return to action on Boxing Day at home to St Johnstone, who were beaten 3-0 by Rangers at home.