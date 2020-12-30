Curtis Main hails Aberdeen’s battling qualities after strong December showing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Curtis Main believes Aberdeen have the grit to go with their guile in the Scottish Premiership.

Main’s battling qualities earned him his move to Aberdeen in the summer of 2019 from Motherwell with his standout displays against the Dons leaving a lasting impression on manager Derek McInnes.

Aberdeen’s strong spine has given them an added physical dimension so far this season, helping the team move up to third place in the league heading into the final game of 2020 today at Livingston (4.0).

Main said: “We have quite a good mix of being able to stand up to teams and be aggressive and physical.

“However we have also played some good football within that as well.

“It is always ideal to have that type of balance, especially when you go up against such varying teams in terms of the style of play.

“It is something we have been able to do quite recently and hopefully we will be able to continue.

“Each Saturday is completely different in terms of set up in terms of what we prepare for.

“It is no good just being able to handle one side of things and then come up short against another style.

“The team is doing well in adapting to different things at the moment.”

Main believes the increased physicality of the team and his own battling qualities will be needed against David Martindale’s side this afternoon.

He said: “It has always been that way in the games I have played there.

“Every game has been close and a battle.

“We are expecting nothing else this time again and are prepared for that. We are looking forward to that.

“I don’t shy away from them (physical games) but I don’t particularly look forward to them more so than any other game.

“Every game is an opportunity but I certainly don’t shy away from those type of games.

“At this time of year you just have to roll your sleeves up and get on with it.

“Right throughout the team I think we are more than capable of handling ourselves physically as well as technically.

“It is about getting the right balance in each game.

“Not just playing aggressive but also knowing when to come off that and start to get the football going and hurt teams with that.”

Aberdeen’s run of 11 points from a possible 15 in December has coincided with Main’s return to the starting line-up.

The former Motherwell striker has endured a tough start to the season due to niggling injuries but he believes he can look forward to 2021 with confidence and optimism.

He said: “This is the best I have been since the end of last season.

“It is something I have been working really hard to get back to.

“I am glad now that I have been able to get back in the team and help contribute to a consistent run of performances and results.

“There was not necessarily one specific thing that was troubling me after the surgery I had.

“I came back from that but then it was a number of different things.

“It is not easy when it is continuously something different.

“It is just hard work and trusting that it will eventually come good.

“I just hope I am able to continue to do that in terms of my own fitness.

“Then obviously the team as well.

“It is not nice for anyone although it is part of football and lots of people go through it.

“It is not ideal set back after set back and not being able to do what you are here for really.

“Hopefully I am over that now and can look forward to have a good second half of the season.”