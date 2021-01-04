Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance reveals professional sport can continue under tightened rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Government’s new Covid-19 guidance says professional sport can continue under tougher lockdown rules.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced fresh measures across mainland Scotland from midnight which are similar to the first coronavirus lockdown in March, including the tightening of rules around travel.

This is in response to surging numbers of Covid cases across the UK.

There was uncertainty around sports like football, and whether teams in the four SPFL divisions, as well as the likes of the Highland League, will be allowed to continue.

Sides from the Championship to the Juniors are set to square off in Scottish Cup second round action this weekend, while there is a full card of Premiership fixtures, including Aberdeen v Rangers.

The Scottish Government’s official guidance suggests full-time sides, at the very least, will be allowed to continue, stating an exception will be made: “for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.”

It is understood the SFA-SPFL Joint Response Group is currently meeting in response to the First Minister’s announcement, which should clarify the situation for the lower divisions.