Derek McInnes shuts door on any January transfer business at Aberdeen

Derek McInnes insists there will be no new additions at Aberdeen during the January transfer window.

The Dons boss is not looking to make any signings this month, although there may be outgoings at Pittodrie before the deadline.

McInnes has recalled Bruce Anderson and Miko Virtanen from their loans at Ayr United and Arbroath respectively, to provide squad depth, while Greg Leigh has signed an extended deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Marley Watkins will not be returning to Aberdeen after the end of his loan spell from Bristol City, while discussions are still to take place over the futures of Ryan Edmondson and Gary Woods.

McInnes said: “We have been linked with so many players. Rather than dealing with them individually, there will be nobody coming in in January.

“We were hopeful that we could have added and like every manager I would have liked to have added one or two, but there will be no signings coming in in January.

“We, as a club, are trying to be responsible and the current situation with the Covid issues we are just trying to be smart in what might lie ahead for us.

“I would like to make one or two changes, but I believe in the potential of the squad.”

The Dons boss is preparing for life without Scott Wright, however, after indications came to light this week that the midfielder was exploring options away from his native Aberdeen as his contract enters its final six months.

McInnes added: “I think it’s disappointing for everybody the fact it’s a young player coming through the academy. We’ve invested a lot in him and we’re disappointed that we’re not going to be able to continue that beyond this season.

“But it’s players’ rights to make these decisions. It is the way. We’ve been here before. I’ve been here preparing to lose good players.

“Hopefully the door isn’t closed with Scott, but the indications are that he’s keen to explore other options. From that point of view, we have to try and prepare for life without Scott for next season.”

McInnes has no issue with playing Wright for the remainder of the season if he signs a pre-contract agreement with a club elsewhere.

He added: “I do think these situations are better resolved as soon as possible, but, regardless of whether Scott signs a pre-contract, we will continue to utilise him.

“I do think his progress is going the right way at the minute, but I feel it would be better for him to play another 60 to 80 games for Aberdeen.

Greg Leigh signs extension and will stay at Aberdeen until end of season https://t.co/YjycMBJM8L pic.twitter.com/jp7fFYJiY9 — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) January 7, 2021

“That would really showcase his talent, but that decision is not there for us now, but while he is here we will continue to use him.

“Unless we get an offer for Scott, we will continue to use him. We don’t have any issue with that.”

The Dons were also keen on bringing Eamonn Brophy to the club on a pre-contract, however, the Kilmarnock striker opted to sign a pre-contract with St Mirren instead and last night joined the Buddies on loan for the rest of the campaign.