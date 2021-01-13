Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match at Livingston has been postponed for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch.

Match referee Steven McLean carried out an inspection on the Tony Macaroni Arena pitch shortly before the game was due to kick-off at 7.45pm, with significant amounts of surface water on the pitch.

Officials from Livi had been sweeping the pitch while the players were warming up, to clear some of the water.

However, when McLean carried out his inspection across several areas of the pitch, the ball was struggling to bounce and sitting in the surface water.

Following a pitch inspection this evening's game with Livingston has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. pic.twitter.com/YFMgMRvBjs — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 13, 2021

It is the second time the game has been postponed, with the original fixture on December 30 called off due to a frozen pitch.

However, on this occasion both clubs had completed their warm-ups and were ready to come out when the decision came from the match officials.