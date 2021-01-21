McLennan injury giving Aberdeen cause for concern

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is prepared to be patient as the Dons try to get to the bottom of Connor McLennan’s foot injury.

The winger is set to see a specialist to find out whether he requires surgery on a foot injury suffered in December and McInnes says McLennan’s injury is proving a cause for concern at the club.

He said: “We had to take Connor off at half-time in the game at Motherwell before Christmas and that is why he hasn’t really been involved since then.

“He wasn’t going to be involved on Saturday but he did some training on Friday and felt as if he could give it a go if we needed him from the bench at Ross County but unfortunately he was in pain again during the warm-up.

“It’s something which is causing him discomfort in his foot and we’re trying to get to the bottom of it. We want to have Connor back involved as soon as possible but obviously we need to establish what is causing him the pain and how to treat it properly.”

McLennan will miss Saturday’s visit of Motherwell to Pittodrie but Aberdeen’s attacking options will be bolstered by the return of Ryan Hedges from suspension for the game against the Steelmen.

Hedges missed Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Ross County following his red card against Rangers on January 10.

McInnes said: “Having Ryan back on Saturday will help us. He has been an influential player for us this season in terms of goals and assists. He has been a key player and it will be great to get him back in. His presence will give everyone will a lift.”

The Dons have not beaten Motherwell in their two previous encounters this season and the Steelmen will be under new management following Graham Alexander’s appointment as Stephen Robinson’s successor at Fir Park.

Well are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership but McInnes expects the Steelmen to be stubborn and resilient opponents.

He said: “Motherwell look as if they have a structure and a confidence to their play. We watched the St Mirren game and but for a soft penalty it looks as if they would have won that one.

“They were well in the game against Rangers on Sunday too. They got their noses in front and were happy to give up possession in the wide areas. They let Rangers put in a lot of balls from the wide areas but Bevis Mugabi and Declan Gallagher dealt with everything well.

“They conceded a goal late in the game which was marginal but they played well and they look comfortable in the system they’ve played in the last two matches.

“Given where they are in the league I’d suggest the emphasis is on being hard to beat and they look that way at the minute. They haven’t given much away and their front three are a threat.”