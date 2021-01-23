Richard Gordon column: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will have been thinking hard after defeat in Dingwall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It will have been a difficult week for Derek McInnes and everyone at the club in the wake of last Saturday’s humiliation in Dingwall.

It is never a good idea to lose to the bottom team in the league; to do so at a time when there’s a mixture of anger and apathy felt by an apparently growing section of the support is even less sensible.

Fair play to John Hughes and his County side, they grasped their opportunity and it was a magnificent and timely result for them, but that Aberdeen squad should never have been brushed aside so easily.