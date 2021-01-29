Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes gives Sam Cosgrove departure update and says any replacement ‘likely to be a loan’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dons boss Derek McInnes is turning his attention towards bringing in a new striker, with Sam Cosgrove set to sign for Birmingham City.

The English Championship side have offered Aberdeen £2 million for the 24-year-old and, following discussions between the clubs, Cosgrove’s move is expected to be completed imminently.

Losing Cosgrove would leave McInnes with only Curtis Main – who is set to miss tomorrow’s clash with Livingston with a thigh problem – and Bruce Anderson as his striking options.

As a result, McInnes would be looking to bring someone in on loan before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

The Dons have this evening been linked with a move for Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby, who is currently with French Ligue 1 side Reims.

Although he is yet to score a senior goal, the Everton youth academy graduate has netted 10 times in 16 appearances for Scotland U21s.

On Cosgrove’s departure, McInnes said: “We are in discussions with a Championship club in England and those discussions are still ongoing.

“Until the deal is concluded then Sam will remain with the group.

“We have three days to go – if Sam is to go – to bring in a striker and that would likely have to be a loan as well.

“It is an added challenge at this late stage in the window.

“We are bodies down, but financially we need to box clever, like a lot of clubs.

“We will see how we go, but it will be an important next few days for us, if Sam was to leave and how we react to that.”

Cosgrove would be the fourth Aberdeen departure in January, with Marley Watkins and Ryan Edmondson returning to parent clubs Bristol City and Leeds United and Funso Ojo joining Wigan on loan.

McInnes has recalled youngsters Bruce Anderson, Ethan Ross and Miko Virtanen from loans, and added: “In terms of players moving on, we’ve had Marley and Ryan leave and Ojo has gone to try and free up some money as well.

“There is no doubting the offer for Sam is the right offer. I can understand why the board would be inclined to accept that and engage with it.

“January can be a challenging month and I’ve always said it’s important to try and come out of January stronger than we went into it.

“That’s why the next few days is very important to us.”

McInnes admits it is a balancing act for Aberdeen between cashing in on their highest-rated assets and trying to remain competitive, with the Dons targeting the Scottish Cup and third place in the Premiership this term.

© SNS Group

He said: “It is the balancing act for ourselves, to remain competitive throughout the campaign.

“The aim as a club is to win games, for the supporters, ourselves, prize money and staying up there to be competitive.

“The key to that is holding on to our best players for as long as possible.

“It is becoming more and more of a challenge for clubs, especially in the current climate.

“If Sam goes, on the back of Scott McKenna going (in a £3m move to Nottingham Forest in September), then it is a significant amount of money going back into the club and it is money that the club needs at the minute.”