Richard Gordon column: Scott Wright gamble for Rangers’ new Don

As widely anticipated, Scott Wright decided to take the money and run.

It is entirely understandable why he chose to do so; his weekly wage will have been multiplied many times over by joining Rangers, and by the end of his three-year contract he will be a very wealthy young man.

How many games he will have played for his new club by then is the big question.

The player’s decision to agree the move to the runaway league leaders has, unsurprisingly, sparked uproar among a large section of the Dons support, and as ever, some of the online reaction has been way over the top.

Like each and every one of us, Scott had to think about his future, and he will now have the kind of contract which will offer him security for many years ahead.

With that sorted out, his big challenge will be to get enough minutes on the park.

The 23 year-old made his Dons debut back in 2014.

© Evening Express

Since then, he has scored a total of nine goals in the Premiership, three of those while on loan at Dundee, three more in an end-of-season romp at Firhill.

His career to date has been blighted by injury and inconsistency, and it has only been this season that we have had a glimpse of what he might be able to do.

In a playing sense, he would have benefitted from another full year at Pittodrie trying to establish himself and getting a regular start in the team, but there are no guarantees that would have happened, and opportunities like the one presented to him do not come along too often.

He has backed himself, and now faces a major challenge, but the simple truth is that there are better players than Scott at Ibrox who rarely see first- team action. He may find himself at the end of a very long line.

In the meantime, unless Rangers make a bid to secure his services during this transfer window, Derek McInnes will continue to use Wright, as he did in the frustrating goalless draw with St Johnstone in midweek.

It was another disappointing night for the Dons, who once again failed to seriously threaten the home defence often enough, and the front line looks badly in need either of fresh blood or an infusion of confidence.

Given Aberdeen are facing a race against time to bring in a replacement striker – should Sam Cosgrove depart for Birmingham City as expected – McInnes and the coaching staff are going to have to try to find a way of rediscovering the composure which players need to show when presented with chances in front of goal.

The record of our strikers this season is appalling.

None has scored from open play since Curtis Main’s double against Ross County on December 12, and unless that changes, the last few months of the season are going to be a struggle.

© SNS Group

Ryan Hedges has done his bit and Lewis Ferguson was prolific in the earlier part of the campaign, albeit helped by penalties.

But their goals have also dried up.

In the past month or so there have been three 0-0 draws.

Given that the defence is generally pretty solid, more may follow unless the manager can conjure up an answer to the problems at the other end of the pitch.

David Martindale a fit and proper Livingston legend

© SNS Group

Away from the Glasgow- based hysteria around the much hyped “10 In a row” and Rangers’ bid to complete the league season unbeaten, the big story in the Premiership in 2020-21 has emerged in West Lothian over the past few months.

Livingston’s twelve-match unbeaten run is one of the more remarkable tales thrown up by Scottish football in decades.

When Gary Holt resigned last November in the wake of a home defeat to St Mirren, Livi were third bottom having played more games than the sides below them.

The upsurge in their fortunes since David Martindale took over has been astonishing and there was further good news for him this week when he was rightly endorsed by the Scottish FA as a ‘”fit and proper person”.

With that no longer an issue, Martindale can concentrate on maintaining their revival, and the double-header over the next few days promises to be a demanding examination for the Dons.