Sam Cosgrove travels to Birmingham City ahead of switch from Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed Sam Cosgrove has travelled to Birmingham City to finalise his move from Pittodrie.

The English Championship side have had a £2 million bid accepted by the Dons, which a reported 20 per cent fee heading to his previous club Carlisle United.

McInnes had stated on Friday the move was yet to be finalised but Cosgrove was understandably absent from the team to face Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

He also added that any replacement for Cosgrove would be a loan move, with the Dons linked with Scotland under-21 frontman Fraser Hornby – formerly at Everton and now with Reims – and St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry.

The Aberdeen boss said: “Sam travelled down last night. The clubs had agreed a fee which allowed Sam to go down. I think it’s just down to sorting the finer details of that, whether that’s a medical today.

“It’s not concluded but with the monies involved, we felt it was best he travelled down last night and obviously he’s not involved today.

“It causes us a headache, with no Curtis Main, and it’s such a serious and critical situation over the next couple of days to try rectify that.

“We understand that when you get good offers for your players, this can happen. A couple of options that I would have liked to brought in haven’t materialised, so we’ll keep looking.

“It will be a loan though, which restricts things, but we’re hopeful we can get something to land. January is such a tough month to recruit, unless you’ve got money, as you’ve seen with Sam.”