Defiant Derek McInnes vows to fight on as Aberdeen manager as slump continues with 2-0 loss at Hibs

Defiant Derek McInnes has vowed to fight on as Aberdeen manager in an attempt to haul the Reds out of their alarming slump in form.

A 2-0 loss at Hibs piled further pressure on McInnes as the goal-shy Dons fell five points behind the Easter Road club who occupy third place in the Premiership.

Struggling Aberdeen have now won just two games in 10 and are four matches without scoring, with the goal drought extending to 373 minutes.

After another damaging defeat McInnes insisted on BBC Radio Scotland that he did not fear the axe falling from chairman Dave Cormack in reaction to the drop in form.

And McInnes insists he is determined to turn around the Reds’ ailing fortunes and will not walk away from the challenge.

Asked if he feared if anything could happen following the Easter Road defeat, McInnes said: “I don’t fear it.

“Managers cannot answer that.

“It is normally the board that decide.”

McInnes was then questioned if he could exit under his own steam.

He said: “Why would I? No not atall.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen suffered defeat in Edinburgh courtesy of a Martin Boyle penalty in the first half before Boyle doubled the advantage after the break.

Another defeat will ramp up the heat on McInnes.

He said: “I am fine with pressure, that is from outside.

“I concentrate on the pressure on myself to get my team to win.

“We have been used to having strong campaigns and at the moment are going through a tough spell.

“I always think it is better we stick together and work our way through it.

“Pressure is there for managers.

“You don’t sign up to be a manager, especially Aberdeen manager, if you cannot deal with pressure.

“I am absolutely fine.”

Hibs strengthened their hold of third spot in the Premiership by extending their lead over fourth placed Aberdeen, who have a game in hand, to five points.

© SNS Group

Boyle put Hibs ahead after 27 minutes with a penalty that McInnes was frustrated went against his side.

McInnes said: “The penalty kick was a big decision.

“I have seen it again and I don’t see how such an experienced referee can give that as a penalty kick.

“Jamie Murphy did well to drive into the box, has toe-poked it into the side netting, and it is has spun up in the air.

“Lewis is trying to avoid contact yet a penalty kick is given.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen struggled to create an attacking threat and came closest in the second half when a header from on loan Stade de Reims striker Fraser Hornby cracked off the underside of the bar after taking a deflection.

McInnes said: “The players are knocking their pan in, they all want to win.

“For one reason or another we are not finding that winning formula at the moment.

“We have work to do to try to rectify that – but that is what we will try to do.”