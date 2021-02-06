Gothenburg Great Willie Miller insists under pressure Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes deserves time to turn around slump

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller hopes Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack does not axe under pressure manager Derek McInnes following the 2-0 loss at Hibs.

The Dons’ dismal run of form continued with defeat at Easter Road as McInnes’ side fell five points behind third placed Hibs.

Aberdeen have won just twice in the last 10 games.

The goal shy Reds have not scored in the last four matches with the goal drought extending to 373 minutes following the stalemate in Edinburgh.

Talking on BBC Radio Scotland Miller accepts the pressure is piling on McInnes after yet another defeat as supporters are becoming frustrated at watching the ‘same movie over and over again’.

McInnes was defiant after the defeat at Easter Road and vowed to fight on in the battle to lead the Reds out of the slump.

© SNS Group

Miller reckons McInnes deserves until at least the end of the season to turn it around but admits if the dismal form continues chairman Cormack may be forced to make a decision as fans are rightly growing concerned.

He said: “A few more performances like this and I can see the chairman reacting.

“I hope he doesn’t react after today’s performance (at Hibs).

“Derek deserves the opportunity to see the season out.

“However I cannot complain about the complaints that are coming from the fans because the fare isn’t good enough.

“It hasn’t been exciting.

“Not just this season but last season as well.

“I can understand why they are getting frustrated.

“The pressure is on and will continue to be on the manager after performances like this.”

Aberdeen’s greatest ever player Miller was match-day pundit at Easter Road as the Reds slumped to another defeat courtesy of a Martin Boyle brace.

© SNS Group

Miller said: “It could have been turned round at Hibs with a good performance and winning result – but it wasn’t.

“It was the same movie that has been played over and over again.

“We talk about the three at the back – but in the first half it was five at the back for Aberdeen.

“The two wing-backs were so restricted.

“A little bit more adventure was needed, getting the two wing-backs further up the park would have helped.”

Aberdeen have taken just six points from a possible 24 since the turn of the year.

In the eight matches in 2021 the struggling Dons have scored just four times, with the last goal coming from Andy Considine in a 2-0 home defeat of Motherwell on January 23.

© SNS Group

Miller said: “Joe Lewis made one or two very good saves one on one and it could have been more.

“Aberdeen couldn’t create and didn’t look like scoring.

“Hibs thoroughly deserved their victory as they were more creative and had a better shape.

“They also defended much better than Aberdeen who looked very suspect defensively.

“All round it was a poor afternoon for Aberdeen and a dreadful result.”