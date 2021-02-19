Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tommie Hoban remains confident misfiring Aberdeen can end their barren run in front of goal.

The Dons stretched their games without scoring to a club record of six, following the midweek 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Derek McInnes’ side have not found the net since the 2-0 win over Motherwell in December and have also had to bed in an entirely new strike-force.

Their run of form has also dipped to one win in 10 games, which has seen Aberdeen drop to four points behind Hibernian in third having played a game more.

Hoban said: “We know we’re struggling to get the goals at the minute but the whole team is working so hard. Once it does click the goals will start coming.

“We looked more of a threat, especially today and playing on a pitch like Celtic Park helps. We did have a couple of opportunities on Wednesday and I’m sure it will click eventually and we’ll start getting the results we want.

“Does it hurt? Of course. We want to be winning every game and to do that you have to be scoring goals. We’re well aware of how long it has been since we have scored and teams go through periods like that.

“We need to stick together, keep working hard on the training pitch and if we can keep it tight at the back, I’m sure goals will start coming eventually and results will improve.”

While Aberdeen’s form has been stuttering, there has been one small positive in it for Hoban on a personal level.

Delighted to have extended my contract for the season 😁 excited to see what we can do this year 🙌🏼 https://t.co/fz8rZG95vA — Tommie Hoban (@tommiehoban05) October 10, 2020

The former Ireland youth international played his 31st game of the season on Wednesday night, the most he has played in a single campaign during an injury-hit career. It surpasses the 30 games he played for Watford – in all competitions – during the 2014-15 season.

He added: “I think it’s the most amount of games I’ve played in a season. I’ve struggled with injury in the past – it’s brilliant to be back playing. Coming to a place like Celtic Park, when a year ago I wasn’t sure I was going to get back playing, is special.

“Hopefully in 10 days time we can get the three points and it’ll be even more special. The knee is fine, touch wood. It took a long time, especially the second one, but I seem to be finding a good rhythm now and what works.

“Hopefully I can stay fit until the end of the season and we can pick up some good results.”