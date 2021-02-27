Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
One Aberdeen change for Celtic clash

by Callum Law
February 27, 2021, 2:04 pm
© SNS GroupJonny Hayes, right, is back in the Aberdeen side
Jonny Hayes, right, is back in the Aberdeen side

Dons boss Derek McInnes has made one change to his side for this afternoon’s clash with Celtic.

Aberdeen are without striker Fraser Hornby from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Pittodrie due to a thigh injury.

Jonny Hayes takes Hornby’s place having recovered from a hamstring problem which has kept him out of the win against Killie.

