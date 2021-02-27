Derek McInnes thinks Aberdeen deserved something in defeat to Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manager Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen deserved something against Celtic after they fell to a second defeat at Parkhead in the space of 10 days.

Odsonne Edouard’s deflected effort on eight minutes was the only goal of the game as the Hoops prevailed.

However, Dons boss McInnes felt the performance his side put in merited more than a defeat.

“It was similar to last Wednesday – a moment of quality beat us last week – and a real moment of luck today,” he told the BBC’s Sportsound programme.

“I think it’s harsh on us the scoreline, I thought we started the game well with plenty of impetus in our play.

“We had two very good chances, Ash (Taylor) should probably do better with the second one, but (Scott) Bain makes a good save.

“I thought we were on the front foot, proactive with our work and we asked the question initially.

“Then we lost the goal and I thought we lost a degree of confidence from that.

“In the first half Joe (Lewis) hasn’t had any else to do apart from pick the ball out of the net.

“For all their possession I think it was (Stephen) Welsh and (Scott) Brown that had the most touches in the Celtic team and normally you’d be happy with that because it’s not Edouard and the front players dominating possession.

“To that extent we were comfortable enough, but being a goal down the onus was on us to get after them.

“People think it’s just our pressing and out of possession work, but we have to keep the ball better.

“Too often the balls into strikers weren’t kept and that allows you to get up the pitch and allows you to play where you want to play as we did second half.

“We put so much into it and I’m pleased with the performance, but I’m frustrated and annoyed that we haven’t got anything from it.

“Celtic were penned in I think in the second half, they were struggling to deal with the amount of balls into the box but we have to take responsibility for putting the ball over the line and I’m disappointed from that aspect.”

Defeat leaves Aberdeen four points behind third-placed Hibs in the Premiership table.

With games against Hamilton and Dundee United before the post-split fixtures McInnes believes they can finish the campaign strongly.

He added: “Every team is playing for something at the moment. Rangers are going to win the league, but they’ve still got that focus on doing as well as they can.

“But every other club whether it’s European spots, top-six or fighting relegation has something to play for.

“I thought the game meant something for us today and if we can deal with these next two games the way we want to the post-split games will be really important for us.

“We should have Celtic coming to Pittodrie to try to make up in some sense for these last two defeats and we’ll remember that and Hibs will be at Pittodrie as well.

“We’ve got it all to do and the players see that and the importance of finishing the season strongly.”