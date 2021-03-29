Shay Logan to leave Aberdeen for Hearts, with initial loan set to be followed by permanent move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Full-back Shay Logan is to leave Aberdeen for Hearts on loan after seven years at the club.

The 33-year-old Englishman has made 294 appearances for the Dons, but looks to have played his last game for the club, with the move expected to be made permanent in the summer when Logan’s Reds contract expires.

He was one of the top performers during the early part of the Derek McInnes era and won the League Cup in 2014 during his initial loan from English Championship side Brentford, before joining permanently for the 2014/15 campaign.