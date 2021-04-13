Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has thanked interim boss Paul Sheerin as he takes up his new role in charge of the Dons.

Tuesday marked Glass’ first day as manager of Aberdeen, having succeeded Derek McInnes and completed his isolation period after travelling over from the States.

Alongside him will be coach Allan Russell, who comes with a glowing reputation from his work with the England national team. Current Celtic captain Scott Brown will join in a player-coach role at the end of the season.

Since McInnes’ departure Sheerin has led the team, along with coaches Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, with Glass praising the work he has done to prepare them for his arrival.

He said: “I’ve been an interim manager myself and I didn’t have interference but I know that responsibility where you’re taking charge of games, you want to have it yourself. It was important to talk to Paul early to let him know he had that responsibility. You saw the response from the group and I think the team was better for it.

“It feels good. It took a little bit longer than I would have liked, watching from a distance and watching the team doing well. It’s been great meeting the people around the training ground. Some of the lads are doing a bit extra which is great to see.

“I’ve been watching the group training and the games. There’s a lot of footage you can get on top of remotely and I’ve been planning with Allan as best we can.

“I was excited when the goals went in. The one at Dundee United I was still in America but being back here, it feels more real. The team has done well the last few weeks – a lot of young guys getting debuts and Paul has been really brave in that respect. That’s been fantastic and given us that base to work from.”

Glass leaves his role as Atlanta United 2 coach to take the reins at the club he played for between 1994 and 1998.

After the end of his playing career he moved into coaching, first with the Carolina RailHawks – where he worked with Russell – and then moving up the ranks with Atlanta.

His first game in charge will be the Scottish Cup game against Livingston on Saturday, which has been moved forward a day from its original Sunday slot.

Glass said: “I think it’s important we don’t come in and try reinvent the wheel. Paul has put some fresh ideas into them – we’ve discussed bits and pieces but not a real strategy. Paul knows what the club strategy is.

“We can put things in their head, principles we expect that’s hopefully going to be here for years to come. There will be a little bit of a difference in the team for Saturday and I think the results will bear fruit from that.”

Glass will speak to the media on Thursday ahead of the Livingston game, which will be the Dundonian’s first game in Scottish football since he left Dunfermline in 2010.

He added how Russell’s decision to split his time between the Dons and his international commitments speaks volumes for what the new management team are trying to build at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “I think it says everything about Allan that he was all-in or nothing. That’s what he’s bringing to the club. He’s well-respected for the work he does with set-pieces and the forwards with England but he’s so much more than that.

“He’s a well-rounded coach that’s got some great ideas. We’re very fortunate to have him. We’re ready to try make our mark on the club.

“I and the club have worked so hard to get him and Allan has given up a lot of family time to be part of what’s going on at the club. I’m grateful that he’s here and we’re all delighted to have him. But he’s delighted to be here himself.”